Chelsea 4-4 Ajax: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Champions League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Nov 2019, 06:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax played out a dramatic 4-4 draw at the Bridge

In what unfolded as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Chelsea and AFC Ajax shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge to move to seven points from their opening four Champions League matches.

Tammy Abraham's unfortunate own goal gifted the visitors a morale-boosting lead as early as the second minute, before Jorginho converted from the spot imperiously moments later.

A couple of magical deliveries from Hakim Ziyech muscled the Dutch giants to a healthy 3-1 lead at the break, with Donny van de Beek's sublime finish in the 55th minute appearing as a final nail in the coffin.

However, it was not to be, as Chelsea came back to score three more against a nine-man side that lost both its center backs in quick succession. A tap-in from skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, another peerless penalty from Jorginho and a levelling goal from Reece James restored parity.

The former thought he had won the game when he steered a fierce strike from inside the box to the corner of the net, only to ruled out by VAR against Abraham's supposed handball in the build-up.

Group H therefore, is wide open after Valencia thrashed LOSC Lille 3-1, meaning the Blues, Ajax and the Spanish side are all on seven points.

There was barely a breath to catch, and on that note, we analyze the five major talking points from the cracker between Chelsea and Ajax.

4 + 4 – Chelsea v Ajax was the third European match for a Dutch team ever in which both teams scored at least four goals, after Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Vitesse (4-4 in 2012) and Bayer 04 Leverkusen v PSV (5-4 in 1994). Madness. pic.twitter.com/N1dQZX9MeG — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 5, 2019

#1 Ziyech's delivery the difference in the first half

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

Right from the first whistle, Chelsea looked off the pace, as Ajax quickly attained their fluid shape and began to dictate proceedings. They were awarded a free kick in the second minute of the game, and after a bit of a chaos in the penalty area, the ball ended up in the back of the net through Abraham.

But from there on, it was all about Hakim Ziyech. He was the motor behind the well-taken lead, yet again proving how deadly he can be from the right channel.

The 26-year-old whipped in a lovely curling cross into the path of Quincy Promes, who made no mistake in heading in. The ball completely cut open Chelsea's defence, before Ziyech curled another that struck the woodwork and went in off Kepa's face.

It was luckless from the hosts' perspective, but the ball was sent in with real venom and purpose.

It just looked like he had all the time in the world to find some space and pick the pass, as illustrated through Ajax's fourth. He beat the challenges, won the loose ball and calmly slotted a pass for van de Beek to smash another.

Overall, Ziyech tormented Marcos Alonso with his pace, trickery and never-say-die attitude off the ball, as a result of which the Chelsea left-back lost possession in his half many a time.

1 / 5 NEXT