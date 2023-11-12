Chelsea drew 4-4 against Manchester City in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 12.

The Blues entered this game on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a thumping 4-1 win over local rivals Tottenham as Nicolas Jackson grabbed a hat-trick.

Mauricio Pochettino was keen to maintain and fuel his team's climb up the table as he fielded an unchanged lineup to ensure the momentum remains.

Expand Tweet

Both Chelsea and Manchester City made decent starts to the game as they looked to keep the ball and build some momentum before trying to create chances. The visitors struck first, though, after Marc Cucurella conceded a penalty in the 25th minute. Erling Haaland stepped up and converted to make it 1-0.

The Blues then mounted a mini-comeback as they equalized via Thiago Silva just four minutes after conceding to make it 1-1. Raheem Sterling then scored against his former side to put the hosts 2-1 up in the 37th minute. However, this changed just before the interval as Manuel Akanji pulled one back for the Cityzens with a powerful header.

Manchester City and Chelsea were tied 2-2 at the interval.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City began the second half on the front foot as Haaland doubled his tally and restored his team's lead to make it 3-2 in the 47th minute. However, Chelsea were going nowhere as they fought hard to stay in the contest and grabbed another leveler in the 67th minute, courtesy of Nicolas Jackson.

Rodri seemed to have won the game for the Cityzens in the 86th minute as his deflected strike hit the back of the net but former player Cole Palmer had different ideas. The Blues were awarded a penalty late in the game and Palmer stepped up and converted it with calmness to make it 4-4 in the 95th minute.

Chelsea and Manchester City played out a thrilling 4-4 draw and on that note, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings from this game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7.5/10

Sanchez had a decent game between the sticks for Chelsea but was often too indecisive when dealing with crosses. He made six saves and distributed the ball with 72% accuracy.

Reece James - 7/10

James had a good game as he captained the side and led by example. He won seven duels, making five tackles and two clearances. He also played two key passes, including one assist.

Axel Disasi - 6/10

Disasi had a rather poor game at the back in defense but passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including three long balls.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva popped up when his team needed him the most, scoring a powerful header to level the game at 1-1 in the 29th minute. He also made two interceptions and played three long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Cucurella made a shaky start to the game and conceded a penalty midway through the first half with a clumsy foul. He won six duels, making four tackles and two clearances in the process.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

Caicedo was below-par in the Blues' midfield and was unable to get into the game. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including two key passes.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez passed the ball with 84% accuracy and attempted one shot that was blocked. He was subbed off in the second half.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Palmer made a decent start to the game against his former club but was booked for a foul in the first period. He scored a late penalty under tremendous pressure to make it 4-4.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher had a good game in midfield and was confident carrying the ball at his feet. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including two key passes, three long balls and one cross. He also won six duels and provided one assist.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Sterling made a bright start to the game and even ended up scoring to make it 2-1 after 37 minutes. He won nine duels, completed three dribbles and also played one key pass.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Having bagged a hat-trick in his last appearance, Jackson was slightly passive today as he was unable to get involved much. However, he burst into action in the second half and scored to make it 3-3 after 67 minutes.

Substitutes

Malo Gusto - 6/10

Gusto came on in the second period and missed a sitter to make it 4-3 late in the game.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6/10

Mudryk replaced Fernandez in the second half and had a decent game.

Lesley Ugochukwu & Armando Broja - N/A

The two came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating. However, it must be noted that Chelsea's late penalty was won by Broja.