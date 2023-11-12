Manchester City and Chelsea played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.

The Cityzens entered this contest on the back of five wins across competitions after their last defeat against Arsenal on October 8. Their last game was a straightforward 3-0 win over 10-man Young Boys in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola knew they had to put together a winning run if they were to pull away from the contending pack as he fielded a full-strength lineup for this game.

Manchester City made a good start to the game and edged the first-half possession stats 59-41 over Chelsea. However, both teams managed five shots on target in an end-to-end affair for the most part.

Erling Haaland gave City the lead from the spot after Marc Cucurella conceded a penalty in the 25th minute. The Blues, however, roared back into the game as the equalized just four minutes later from a pinpoint Thiago Silva header. Raheem Sterling then put the hosts ahead with a finish from close-range, before Manuel Akanji leveled the game once again on the cusp of half-time.

Manchester City and Chelsea were deadlocked at 2-2 at the break.

Haaland gave Manchester City the perfect start to the second half as he scored just 90 seconds after the restart to make it 3-2 to the visitors. The goal seemed to have deflated Chelsea but they fought back and scored another equalizer in the 67th minute via Nicolas Jackson to level the game at 3-3.

Rodri's deflected shot five minutes from time to make it 4-3 seemed to have won the game for Guardiola's men. However, Chelsea were awarded a late penalty for a foul on Armando Broja and Cole Palmer stepped up to convert and put his former club in misery as he made it 4-4.

Chelsea and Manchester City played out a 4-4 draw, and on that note, let's take a look at the Cityzens' player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7.5/10

Ederson had a good game between the sticks for Manchester City and was often called upon to make saves. He made five saves throughout the game and distributed the ball with 91% accuracy.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Walker was the captain on the night had a good game on the right flank. He won four duels, making three tackles and two clearances. He also lost possession of the ball 14 times.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Dias was solid at the back and provided defensive cover for when his team had a lapse in focus. He won three duels and made eight clearances.

Manuel Akanji - 7.5/10

Akanji had a great game and scored a thumping header to make it 2-2 just before half-time. He won three duels and also played three long balls.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol continued his shaky start to life with the Cityzens as he faltered on a couple of key moments that cost his team. He won five duels, making three tackles and two blocks.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri was solid in the middle of the park for City and scored from a long-range effort that was deflected into the goal in the 86th minute. He also won four duels and played three key passes.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Bernardo had a great game in midfield as he made things tick for Manchester City with his creative passing and vision. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including two key passes and four long balls and also provided an assist.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden was lively on the ball and made things happen with his crosses and attempts from distance. He won seven duels and completed four dribbles.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez was sharp in the final third and played lovely passes to his teammates in open spaces.

Jeremy Doku - 6.5/10

Doku had a decent game on the left flank but was unable to get involved much in the first period. He won five duels and completed three dribbles but was also booked for simulation.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

Haaland made a positive start to the game and opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the 25th minute. He made it a brace with a clinical strike shortly after the restart in the second half.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

Grealish came on in the second half in place of Doku and failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic came on in the second period and had a decent outing.