Chelsea agree personal terms and 5-year deal with £52 million rated 23-year-old star- Reports

Chelsea have edged closer to completing the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The French centre-back has been heavily linked with the Premier League giants since last summer.

According to Marca, the 23-year-old has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Chelsea. Sevilla are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £52 million for Kounde.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019. He immediately became a regular starter for the Spanish giants and helped them win the Europa League during his debut season with the club.

His impressive performances during the 2020-21 campaign earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020 last summer. Kounde's solid defensive displays helped Sevilla finish fourth in La Liga last season.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer but the deal failed to materialize. Thomas Tuchel's side reignited their interest in the defender this summer as they view him as the ideal replacement for German centre-back Antonio Rudiger. The 29-year-old will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30 and join Real Madrid.

Reports suggested Barcelona were set to join Chelsea in the race to join Kounde. The Blaugrana are keen to bolster their squad this summer to continue improving under Xavi and boost their chances of competing for the La Liga title.

According to Sport, the club are eager to part ways with Clement Lenglet and could therefore attempt to sign a replacement for the 26-year-old.

However, Sevilla do not fancy selling the 23-year-old to one of their domestic rivals. Furthermore, the Catalan giants could struggle to raise the funds required to sign the defender, as opposed to Tuchel's side, who have the finances to pay for the entire transfer in one installment.

Chelsea likely to switch focus to signing a striker after completing the signing of Jules Kounde

According to David Ornstein, Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian will rejoin the Nerazurri on a season-long loan which will cost the Serie A giants €8 million+add-ons. He is expected to undergo a medical with Simone Inzhagi's side next week.

Hence, Thomas Tuchel's side are likely to prioritize signing a striker after completing the signing of Jules Kounde. Chelsea need to sign a proven goal-scorer to replace Lukaku. As per Football.london, the Blues are interested in signing Everton hitman Richarlison.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both also interested, but are currently behind Chelsea. Chelsea are leading the race to sign Richarlison this summer, according to the Independent.Tottenham and Arsenal are both also interested, but are currently behind Chelsea. Chelsea are leading the race to sign Richarlison this summer, according to the Independent. 🎯 Tottenham and Arsenal are both also interested, but are currently behind Chelsea. https://t.co/9Yim27dGNM

The 25-year-old was arguably the Toffees' talisman last season, scoring 10 goals in 30 Premier League games and helping the club avoid relegation. The Brazilian is reportedly keen to play for a team that will give him the opportunity to compete in the Champions League.

