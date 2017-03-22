Rumours: Chelsea agree personal terms with £32 million rated star

Conte has identified him as the ideal partner for N'Golo Kante

@falsewinger by Sripad News 22 Mar 2017, 14:54 IST

Swift move

What’s the story?

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. The Blues' now have the task of agreeing a fee with AS Monaco for the player.

Monaco's Bakayoko has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Next step is for Chelsea to pay Monaco more than anybody else for the midfielder pic.twitter.com/XgbvJKvNPD — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 21, 2017

Manchester United were also keen on signing the central defensive midfielder, but the player reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge. The player wants the guarantee of the Champions League according to Mirror and Chelsea are the one who offer him that at the moment.

In case you didn’t know...

Bakayoko is one of the most sort-after players right now. He is dubbed as the next N'Golo Kante and has been tracked by all the European giants this season.

The young Frenchman is one of the bright stars to come out of AS Monaco as the club look to promote their youth. He's been pivotal in their run to the top of the Ligue 1 table and also their march into the Last 8 of the Champions League.

The 22-year-old have been very impressive this season that he has been called up to the French National Team. The midfielder has replaced the injured Paul Pogba in the squad.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have reportedly made Bakayoko their top priority for the season and have made their move for him as well. Conte wants to sign a young midfielder to partner Kante and has identified the Monaco star as the ideal one.

Bakayoko has already turned down a contract offered by the Ligue 1 giants and is looking to leave the club. The player's current contract at Monaco expires in the summer of 2019, but he wants to leave this summer itself.

The Blues' are yet to make a formal bid for the midfielder and reports suggest that the French giants want at least £32 million for him. The player too is said to be ready to force a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

What’s next?

Chelsea are bound to start talks with AS Monaco in the coming days and will look to strike a deal soon. The Blues' know that there are several other clubs interested in him as well, so they will not wait long to begin the discussion.

Author’s Take

Bakayoko will be a brilliant addition to the Chelsea squad, and it will make them stronger than what they are right now.