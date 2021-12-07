Chelsea ahead of Manchester United in race for French youngster - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The AS Monaco star has quickly become one of the hottest properties in European football thanks to his consistent performances for the French club over the last 18 months.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Tchouameni. Thomas Tuchel is believed to be keen to improve Chelsea's midfield next summer.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are likely to prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder next summer.

The Red Devils have been cut apart by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool this season due to a lack of a top-quality holding midfielder in their ranks. Romano, however, believes United could try to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

'Talking about transfers, Manchester United fans are asking about January. Man United with Solskjaer were planning to sign a new central defensive midfielder for next summer," Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

"They had Tchouameni on the list but it's complicated because Chelsea are leading the race for a long time. Also, Declan Rice was among the names that Solskjaer was following. Let's see with the new manager if they go for something different."

Aurelien Tchouameni joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old immediately became a key member of Monaco's starting line-up last season. He went on to make 42 appearances for the club in all competitions and contributed three goals.

The midfielder has amassed seven appearances for the French national team. He helped France win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Tchouameni has made 21 appearances for AS Monaco in all competitions this season and has scored two goals. He is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Declan Rice would not be the only midfield option/target for #Chelsea , as the club are interested in AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.[via @TeleFootball Declan Rice would not be the only midfield option/target for #Chelsea, as the club are interested in AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.[via @TeleFootball]

Chelsea could cool their interest in Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Chelsea could cool their interest in AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni due to the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Blues academy product spent last season on loan with Fulham, where he failed to impress with his performances.

The 25-year-old has, however, become a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up and has been one of the club's standout performers in recent weeks.

Chelsea are therefore likely to support Loftus-Cheek and allow the England international to make the central midfield position his own rather than sign a new midfielder.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea and Man Utd have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.



(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Chelsea and Man Utd have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/S2d0FGi2nQ

Chelsea also possess a number of top-quality central midfielders in the squad such as N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aurelien Tchouameni could therefore prefer a move to Manchester United, where he is likely to become a regular starter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar