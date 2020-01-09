Chelsea approach Benfica for Gedson Fernandes

Chelsea have made an approach to Portuguese giants Benfica for their midfield star Gedson Fernandes if reports from Sky Sports are to be believed.

The story surrounding the plot suggests that the Blues want to snap up the 20-year-old on an initial 18-month long loan deal, with an option to make the contract permanent for a whopping £55 million.

The Blues, having seen their transfer ban being lifted earlier, are exploring the transfer market in a quest to bolster their ranks as the Premier League top-four race continues to gather pace.

They have been in search of a striker and potential defensive options, as Frank Lampard aims to improve his side's poor record at the back this season.

A move for the Portuguese international may then seem surprising, as the West Londoners are well stacked with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and the injured duo of Marco van Ginkel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Fernandes has made 23 league appearances for Benfica, alongside the two caps won for his national side. He was earlier being chased by West Ham, but a loan request stalled.

Chelsea meanwhile, have to regain focus beyond the transfer window, with a tough fixture against Burnley slated to commence on Saturday.

