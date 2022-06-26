Three players of value Chelsea could offer in swap deals

Chelsea are finally beginning to make moves in the transfer market as we approach the end of June. Todd Boehly and his consortium used the last month to get the club up and running after it had been inoperative due to economic sanctions against its former owner.

Boehly is now the chairman and interim sporting director of Chelsea as he and Thomas Tuchel get to work trying to rebuild the squad.

Much has been spoken about Chelsea's potential incomings, but while there are vacant spaces in the defense, there are players that need to be sold also.

These are not average players, but they are not suited to the way Tuchel wants the team to play moving forward. Listed below are three players that could be used in swap deals to acquire other players.

#1 Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea's peripheral winger

Hakim Ziyech was Frank Lampard's first signing of an exciting 2020 summer transfer window. The shackles were off Chelsea after the transfer ban, and Roman Abramovich wanted to spend big.

Ziyech was crucial to Ajax's success during his time in Amsterdam, and he was set to slot right into the right-wing position at the club.

Jam @Carefree_Jam

Hakim Ziyech

(check the thread)

My favourite Chelsea goal from last season?Hakim Ziyech(check the thread) My favourite Chelsea goal from last season? Hakim Ziyech ✅(check the thread) https://t.co/PkFFmZlpEH

Ziyech's time under Frank Lampard was riddled with injury, though. When fit, he would show his quality and continued to do so under Thomas Tuchel. However, the formation change to a back three made those moments rare.

At 29, Ziyech is still an excellent winger, and his left foot is one of the best in the game. Wingers are in high demand this summer, and Ziyech, in the right system, is one of the best.

#2 Billy Gilmour - Promising talent

Billy Gilmour broke onto the scene during the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard. No one will forget his performances against Everton and Liverpool, where he marshaled the midfield and spun Fabinho.

At 20, Gilmour went on his first loan last season to Norwich City, but it was not a successful one. He is highly rated by everyone at the club, but players want to play regularly now.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com Throwback to when Billy Gilmour sent Fabinho for a hotdog 🌭 #CFC Throwback to when Billy Gilmour sent Fabinho for a hotdog 🌭 #CFC https://t.co/Da3nU4ppsA

Gilmour stands at five foot seven inches, and his physicality is his biggest weakness. With the introduction of five substitutions into the Premier League and the congested schedule, there will be more minutes available.

If Gilmour decides that it is not enough, then he has several suitors, namely Frank Lampard, who is ready to take him at Everton.

#3 Timo Werner - Turbo Timo

Timo Werner, like most of the other attackers, wants to play regularly. Werner is a professional and won't force any move away from the club. The problem with the German is that he hasn't been able to find the net consistently.

Werner misses a plethora of chances, but because he works hard off the ball and contributes to goals in other ways, he is a very popular player.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2+3 - Timo Werner scored twice while also hitting the woodwork three times today against Southampton, the first player in Europe's big five leagues to do so since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund in September 2017 (3 goals, 3 woodwork hits). Topsy-turvy. 2+3 - Timo Werner scored twice while also hitting the woodwork three times today against Southampton, the first player in Europe's big five leagues to do so since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund in September 2017 (3 goals, 3 woodwork hits). Topsy-turvy. https://t.co/rTVJOyWH5b

Werner is fast, and that is his biggest strength. In a league that offers space behind defenses, like Serie A, he would thrive as he did in Germany. It is a World Cup year, and Werner is a key figure of the national team.

He has clubs interested in his signature, and with Chelsea interested in Raheem Sterling and others, a starting spot does not look likely. A swap deal could be great for all parties.

