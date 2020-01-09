Chelsea bid for Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Dembele terms agreed and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 9th January 2020

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

Gedson Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Chelsea transfer news roundup for today, 9th January 2020. With a £150 million transfer budget allocated to Frank Lampard and the transfer ban having been rescinded, the Blues are making significant strides in the January transfer market. Chelsea are looking to strengthen in several departments this window and have the resources to pull off some big signings. Here is a look at all the paper talk surrounding Chelsea today.

Gedson Fernandes bid

Gedson Fernandes

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Benfica's Gedson Fernandes according to Sky Sports. The bid is tabled to be an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy for £55 million. However, the deal is hinged upon whether Fernandes will go on to play 50 per cent of games for Chelsea during his loan spell. The Blues will have to fend off interest from their London rivals West Ham, who have also made a bid for Fernandes for an 18-month loan deal but their option to buy is at a far lower price at £33 million.

However, their condition of games played by Fernandes is far lesser as compared to Chelsea's terms. Benfica have a release clause of £102 million but have now accepted that they won't be able to recuperate that figure for a player who has reportedly fallen out of favour with coach Bruno Lage.

Chelsea agree terms with Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele

According to reports in The Express and the Daily Record, Chelsea have agreed terms with representatives of Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas had earlier stated that Dembele was not for sale but according to the Express report, Chelsea have held talks with Dembele and personal terms and a contract have been agreed. Football operations consultant Ian McGarry told Express Sport,

“My information is that Chelsea have fairly agreed [a] contract, verbally that is, with Dembele and his representatives in terms of the player’s wages, bonuses etc, etc and that it remains for the club to agree the fee, fee structure and/or any add ons etc with Jean Michel-Aulas of Lyon."

This comes after a club statement released by Lyon stating that Dembele would remain with the club this transfer window. Chelsea are set to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing of Dembele.

Chelsea plot £50 million bid for Premier League rival defender

Frank Lampard

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol has sparked debate after confirming that he has knowledge of Chelsea bidding for a £50 million Premier League rival defender. Speaking to Sky Sports Solhekol said:

“There’s one player, whose name has been mentioned to me, he’s a central defender at a rival Premier League club.

“I’ve been told that Chelsea are very, very keen on signing him. Some of the agents involved in the deal are quite hopeful that it could happen this month."

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy but he’s a centre-back at a rival Premier League club. He’s young, very promising and he would cost at least £50million.”

Speculation remains as to whether he is reffering to Nathan Ake of Bournemouth, Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester, Joe Gomez of Liverpool or Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham.

Chelsea line up £40 million bid for Issa Diop

Issa Diop

According to reports, Chelsea are lining up a bid for West Ham's Issa Diop. The bid to be tabled will be about £40 million for the 22-year-old defender, who has emerged as Chelsea's top defensive target this transfer window.

Chelsea will look to beat rivals Tottenham to Diop's signature as Jose Mourinho is looking at adding Diop to his squad as well. The centre-back joined West Ham from Toulouse 18 months ago for a club record £22 million and has impressed at the heart of the Hammers defence. Chelsea are leading the race to sign the young defender as per reports in the press.

Chelsea offered Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar

Chelsea have been offered out of favour Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar. The Frenchman is also a Tottenham target, so Chelsea will have to beat their London rivals for his signature.

Lemar is to be offloaded by Atletico this January transfer window and is currently valued at £50 million. A loan deal worth £5 million is also an option with the winger preferring to play for a side in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his attack this window and could swoop in for Lemar to add to his current squad of youngsters.

