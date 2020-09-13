As per GOAL, Frank Lampard has revealed that he and Chelsea's technical advisor and former club legend Petr Cech personally flew to Germany to convince Timo Werner to sign for Chelsea.

Timo Werner scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season, finishing second in the goal-scoring charts, behind Robert Lewandowski. At the young age of 24, Werner has been prolific in front of the goal for both club and country. He has scored 78 goals in 127 league appearances from RB Leipzig and 12 goals in 31 appearances for the German National team.

Werner was reportedly courted by Liverpool and their German manager, Jurgen Klopp. Klopp reportedly had conducted calls with Werner, trying to convince him to join Liverpool. Manchester City had also expressed interest in Werner this summer, but Werner chose Stamford Bridge as his next destination.

The exclusive on Timo Werner’s move to Chelsea came from @Matt_Law_DT. He took an in-depth look at how Frank Lampard’s transfer strategy helped them beat Liverpool to signing the RB Leipzig striker. https://t.co/dTM7pk8GjY — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 17, 2020

Frank Lampard expects big things from Timo Werner

Werner has gotten off to a good start in his Chelsea career with a goal in the friendly against Brighton

Lampard and Cech reportedly flew to Germany to convince Werner and his representatives to join Chelsea. Lampard was quoted saying ' You understand that when there is competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, that you need to state your best case to the player.'

'Having been that player at one point, I tried to sell the club to the best of my ability when I spoke to players. Petr in his role does the same. With a player like Timo, we were very keen to bring him in. He needs to feel that from us. I loved everything that he said to me in those conversations, the same with all the players'.

"That manager-player conversation is really important because our relationship needs to be good. All you can do is your best as a club. I think we can be happy that we have brought in players of their level."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Timo Werner signing#CFC https://t.co/8FN0ElICaM pic.twitter.com/2YWEEezNNG — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 19, 2020

Werner is determined to make an impression on Lampard, his teammates , and the Chelsea faithful. Werner found the back of the net after just four minutes in a friendly against Brighton.

Werner's Chelsea teammate Christian Pulisic expressed his eagerness to team up with the German this campaign. Pulisic was quoted saying ' He's a very dangerous player. I think he has some similar qualities to me and some of the attacking guys we have. He's obviously very quick and very good in front of goal.'

Pulisic went on to say ,' He seems like a very humble guy. He wants to come in and wants to work. Playing against him has been a great experience and it's going to be nice to have him on my team. So I'm definitely looking forward to that.'

There will be high expectations from Timo Werner, but the striker has all the attributes to make it big in the English game.