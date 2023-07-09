Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Levi Colwill amid Liverpool interest

Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he will hold talks with Levi Colwill amidst reported interest in the defender from Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Colwill came through the Blues' Cobham academy but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. He spent last season on loan at Brighton, helping them keep three clean sheets in 17 Premier League games. He also provided two assists in that time.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Colwill this summer. As per The Guardian, meanwhile, Brighton are also hoping to sign the Englishman permanently. They have already seen a £30 million bid being rejected by Chelsea.

Amidst all this, new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino shared his thoughts on Colwill's situation, saying:

“I need to get a feel for him. I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. And then, of course, for him to listen to what I expect from him.”

Chelsea are unwilling to part ways with Colwill this summer. With Kalidou Koulibaly leaving the club, the youngster might look to get some opportunities in the senior team next season.

Colwill, 20, also recently won the UEFA U21 European Championships with England U21. He helped his side keep five clean sheets in five games.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Enzo Fernandez

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez joined the west London side from Benfica for a British transfer record fee of £106.8 million in January last season. While the Blues struggled, finishing 12th in the Premier League, Fernandez was one of the bright sparks in the team.

In an interview with The Guardian, new manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the Argentine midfielder. He acknowledged his abilities but also insisted on the need for rest and more communication.

“It was important now to rest a little bit because he was one year and a half playing, playing, playing. It was arriving from Argentina to Portugal from Portugal to World Cup and from World Cup to England and never stop for one year and a half. He’s young and energetic but young players also need to rest and clean the mind and he arrived in Chelsea not in the best circumstances," Pochettino said.

“He is still young and needs to learn about the Premier League. Now he knows what it is to be a Chelsea player and knows London, and is communicating better and we are going to help in all these aspects," he added.

Fernandez made 22 appearances for the Blues last season and also provided two assists.

He had an excellent season on the international stage with Argentina, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

