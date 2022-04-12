Chelsea can take inspiration from Barcelona in attempt to overturn two-goal deficit against Real Madrid

A lot can change in the space of a week. Chelsea are certainly at a much better level currently than they were when they faced Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Back then, they were battered 4-1 by Brentford in the Premier League, and confidence was generally low among the Blues.

However, they’ll be going into the second leg on the back of a morale-boosting 6-1 victory against Southampton in a game where they were at their maximum best.

Even better than just the scoreline against the Saints, there were lots of brilliant individual performances from the likes of Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Thomas Tuchel's side will need to be at the same level to get the better of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea aim to overturn two-goal deficit

Chelsea were soundly beaten 3-1 in the first leg and it is not as if they played well and lost; Real Madrid were simply the better side on that occasion.

While overturning a two-goal deficit remains an uphill task, it is not completely impossible. The Blues are clearly underdogs for this encounter, but that could play to their advantage.

They have also picked form at the right moment, as the win against Southampton hasn't only restored confidence, but has also renewed belief in the team.

Everyone expects Real Madrid to advance to the semi-finals and that puts pressure on the Blancos. For Chelsea, though, it's about giving it their all and maybe lady luck will smile at them in the end.

Blues can take inspiration from Barcelona

The last English team to overturn a two-goal deficit in the Champions League was Manchester United.

The Red Devils similarly lost 3-1 at home to PSG but went to the Parc des Princes to win 2-0, progressing on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

While the away goals rule is no longer in existence, Chelsea can take inspiration from their rivals. The Blues could take bigger inspiration from Barcelona, who remain the last side to have beaten the Blancos at the Bernabeu in the last seven months.

"We don't have the best chances, given the result of the first leg, given the competition and given the opponent and their stadium," Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Football Espana.

"But we never manage on the function of possibilities that we have in terms of a result. It is unlikely to come back, but the fans deserve that we try, and if we try, it will be because we play to the top, to the limit. It is what it is. It will be a great night."

Barcelona didn't just defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, they dominated and outplayed them to win 4-0, showing that it is possible to beat them in their own backyard.

It won't be easy repeating what Barcelona did three weeks ago, but the least Chelsea can do is take inspiration from the Blaugrana in their quest to turn this tie on its head.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar