Reports: Chelsea make contact with Bayern Munich star

The Bayern Munich star is keen on completing a move to the Premier League

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keen on adding another midfielder this summer

What's the story?

Chelsea have reportedly made a late bid to sign talented 19-year-old midfielder Renato Sanches on loan this transfer window. According to reports in The Metro, Conte had a chat with Ancelotti about taking Sanches on a season long loan after the two clubs recently met in an International Champions Cup clash at Singapore. With Nemanja Matic set to depart in the summer, Sanches would add some much-needed depth and quality to the Chelsea side.

Manchester United and AC Milan are also in the race and it will be interesting to see where the talented Portuguese midfielder will be plying his trade in the 2017/1 season.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

Renato Sanches was tipped for great things after his good performances for Portugal in Euro 2016, however, his career has failed to take off at Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old has struggled for regular playing time and Sanches is keen on getting more opportunities before the crucial World Cup year.

Sanches himself claimed that he would be open to a move. Speaking to Sport Bild, he said:

"I’m not satisfied, Of course, I would like to play more that’s why I want to change and go to a club where I would play more."

Also read: "Big spending makes manager's role more difficult"

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are on the lookout for extra midfield options and Sanches could prove to be an ideal addition to Conte's side. Although he struggled last season, a year under the Italian could just unlock the talented Portuguese midfielder's full potential.

Manchester United and AC Milan are also extremely keen on the midfielder and it could prove to be a 3-way race as Chelsea are pretty determined to get their man. Another interesting point is that Bayern are reluctant to sell and are only willing to loan him for the season making it a tricky deal for the teams involved.

Also read: Chelsea's Hector joins Aina on loan at Hull

Video

Sanches definitely has potential. There is no doubting that.

Author's take

Renato Sanches seems pretty keen on a move away from Bayern Munich and this deal could well end up happening. However, with the World Cup around the corner, the 19-year-old midfielder will be keen on getting some regular playing time and it will be interesting to see which among the 3 teams of Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan secures his signature.

Also read: AC Milan CEO confirms talks with Costa's agent