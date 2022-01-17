Chelsea 'could be close' to signing Barcelona duo - Reports

Reports coming out of Spain suggest that Chelsea are not far from meeting Barcelona's valuation for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Blues are also holding talks with his teammate Ronald Araujo. Chelsea are hoping to bolster their defense in preparation for the potential departure of Antonio Rudiger and/or Andreas Christensen.

Spanish outlet El Nacional reports that Chelsea and Barcelona are just £8 million apart in their valuations of De Jong. The west London club reportedly made an opening offer of £33m which the Catalans rejected; the Spanish giants value the Dutch playmaker at around £50m.

However, Barcelona will entertain an offer in the region of £41 million as they continue to walk the financial tightrope. Chelsea may also have to contend with Bayern Munich, who are also interested in the Blaugrana star.

Spanish publication Sport reported that Chelsea are at the head of many Premier League sides hoping to nab 22-year-old Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo. The defender is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2023 and has been unable to agree an extension with Barcelona. Chelsea have reportedly called the Barcelona defender and have offered to discuss a potential move in the summer.

The Blues have seen their Premier League title aspirations all but destroyed following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to table-toppers Manchester City. Chelsea are now 13 points behind in the league. But they can turn their sights towards the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League crown at the end of the season. The Blues hierarchy has also set its sights firmly on strengthening for next season’s title assault and will hope to put up a stronger challenge.

According to popular Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Andreas Christensen has attracted strong interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Both European juggernauts have kept an eye on the Blues defender, especially with reports stating that he won't renew his contract at Chelsea.

Romano expects Christensen to make a decision on the next step of his career "soon", as interests outside England remain. Although the star changed his representatives last year, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues and could instead leave in the summer.

Back in December, Tuchel refrained from selecting Christensen for a few matches in a bid to influence the contract situation. However, this hasn't worked, and the star may not be a Blues player for much longer.

