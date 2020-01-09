Chelsea dealt with massive injury blow as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return set to be delayed

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy

Jan 09, 2020

Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Chelsea may have to wait for a while longer to see one of their own, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, back and buzzing on the football pitch, according to latest reports from The Athletic.

The midfielder, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury back in May last year in a friendly against MLS outfit New England Revolution, is set to remain out for longer than what was projected by the player and the club.

The England international struck 10 goals last season, including a fabulous hat-trick in the Europa League against BATE Borisov.

While a fixed return date was not announced, Loftus-Cheek's recent social media activity at Cobham and the fact that he was out in the sun jogging suggested we aren't too far from seeing the midfielder return to action.

However, that piece of optimism provided to the Chelsea faithful may well have been quashed, with his rehabilitation set to take longer than envisaged, sources have told The Athletic.

It is also understood that the 23-year-old may not even feature until the latter part of this season, meaning he will be reduced to the stands during the Champions League Round of 16 and a host of crucial league and cup fixtures.

Chelsea meanwhile, will aim to improve their home record against struggling Burnley on Saturday, January 11.

