Chelsea decide against signing former player, Olivier Giroud's exit held up and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 14th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Have Chelsea abandoned their Ake chase?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on Chelsea's chase for former player Nathan Ake, the latest of Olivier Giroud's departure to Italy, and a high-flying youth prospect who the Stamford Bridge outfit have called back from loan.

Blues shelve Ake chase

Ake is not being pursued by his former club anymore.

Chelsea have begun to reassess their defensive transfer targets after supposedly cooling their interest in Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, according to The Evening Standard.

Frank Lampard’s team have been scouting the former Blues player extensively since the start of the season and it is believed that the reports received haven’t been encouraging.

Chelsea are apprehensive about Ake’s ability to play in the high defensive line that Lampard prefers playing with.

The Stamford Bridge outfit had inserted a 40 million buy-back clause in Ake’s contract when they allowed him to leave for the Cherries in 2017, and it will be interesting to see who Lampard targets now.

Although Chelsea have the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen at their disposal, it was believed that it is Ake’s versatility that appealed to the club.

But, with the club now shelving plans of making a move for the 24-year-old, it’ll be interesting to see who Lampard targets next.

Advertisement

Giroud exit delayed

Giroud's impending move to Inter has been held up.

It seems as though Olivier Giroud’s long-impending departure from Chelsea is set to take a bit more time to reach fruition.

According to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport (via Mail Online), Inter Milan cannot complete Giroud’s signing until they offload winger Matteo Politano.

Giroud has agreed personal terms with Inter and Chelsea are reportedly set to receive 4.2 million in transfer fees to dispense with the French international’s services.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, Giroud has actively been looking for a way out but his wait will have to go on a bit longer.

Gallagher recalled from Charlton after impressing on loan

Gallagher is the subject of interest from a string of clubs. (Image credits: football.london)

Chelsea have recalled exciting youth prospect, Conor Gallagher, back from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, with the 19-year-old impressing everyone with his amazing performances at the Valley.

During his brief spell at Charlton, Gallagher scored six goals and assisted three, and his eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed at his parent club.

The teenager is set to train with the first team on Tuesday, and it is understood that there is immense interest from a number of clubs, who are vying for the starlet’s signature.

From the Premier League, there is interest from Burnley and Norwich City, whilst QPR, Swansea City and West Brom are the Championship outfits who are understood to be interested in signing him.