Chelsea star undergoing medical at West Ham - Reports

Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma is reportedly undergoing a medical with West Ham United. The Frenchman has fallen behind the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and and looks set to complete a move to the Hammers in the coming days.

According to Telefoot, Chelsea are set to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham for a fee in the region of €30 million. The sale of the Frenchman will help Chelsea raise the funds they require to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Zouma enjoyed a promising start to his Chelsea career after joining the club in 2014. He was tipped to be the successor to John Terry due to his natural defensive abilities, speed, and physical presence.

After featuring regularly for Chelsea in his first two seasons with the club, Zouma's progress was hampered by a knee injury that kept him out of action for nearly an entire season.

He spent the next two seasons on loan at Stoke City and Everton. Zouma produced consistent performances for the Toffees during the 2018-19 campaign, catching the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

The 26-year-old returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2019, and immediately became a regular starter under Frank Lampard. He continued his good form during the 2020-21 season, but missed the final stages of the campaign due to injury.

In the absence of Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen were given the opportunity to shine by Thomas Tuchel. The duo impressed, meaning Zouma had to take a back seat once again.

Chelsea reportedly included Zouma in a player-plus-cash deal for Jules Kounde. But the Frenchman rejected the move as he was keen to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham, meanwhile, are top of the Premier League and are also gearing up for a season in the Europa League. David Moyes is therefore keen to bolster his side's defense by completing a move for Kurt Zouma.

BREAKING: Kurt Zouma is undergoing a medical ahead of a move from Chelsea to West Ham — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2021

Chelsea to step up pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has prioritized the signing of a top-quality centre-back before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31. The Blues have identified Sevilla star Jules Kounde as their top transfer target.

Chelsea and West Ham are in direct contact to prepare Kurt Zouma paperworks as soon as possible. Personal terms and medical completed today morning - agents details to be agreed soon. 🔵 #CFC #WHUFC



…and Chelsea have they final, official bid ready for Jules Koundé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

The Spanish club are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £68 million for Kounde.

The sale of Tammy Abraham to AS Roma for €40 million, and potentially Kurt Zouma to West Ham for €30 million will allow Chelsea to meet Sevilla's asking price for Kounde.

