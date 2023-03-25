Chelsea eye surprise move for £44 million-rated star to bolster attack: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in launching a shock move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Sesko, 19, has emerged as one of the best up-and-coming finishers in Europe due to his stellar performances for Salzburg over the past two seasons. So far, he has helped his current club lift a total of three trophies, including two back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles.

A right-footed target man blessed with pace and shooting, the 18-cap Slovenia star was rumored to join Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, RB Leipzig secured the star's services for £21 million last summer and is currently awaiting his arrival during the close season.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have emerged as a potential suitor for Sesko, who is in his final three months of his deal at Salzburg. Blues manager Graham Potter is said to be an admirer of the Slovenian, who could be made available for around £44 million by Leipzig.

Sesko, who penned a five-year contract until June 2028 at the Red Bull Arena, is considered to be the next big thing by fans and pundits alike. Should he join the west London outfit in the future, he will provide competition to Kai Havertz and Armando Broja as the main striking option.

Overall, Sesko has scored 23 goals and contributed 10 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are set to welcome Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig after striking a permanent deal worth around £52 million.

Chelsea-linked star warned about securing a permanent move to the Premier League

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Liverpool legend John Barnes shared his thoughts on Napoli star Victor Osimhen amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. He said:

"Osimhen is a very good striker but when you're coming to England, it's a completely different situation from Italy. It'll be great if he could come and hit the ground running as Erling Haaland has done for Manchester City but we don't really know for sure."

Heaping praise on the Nigerian attacker, Barnes continued:

"As much as he's playing well for Napoli, as to say he's gonna come here and do as well, we don't know. But we know that he's a good goal-scorer.... he's quick, he's mobile, he's strong. So yeah, I think he'll be an asset to any team."

Osimhen, 24, is currently in lethal form for Napoli, helping them sit atop the 2022-23 Serie A standings. He has scored a whopping 25 goals and laid out five assists in 29 matches so far this campaign.

