Chelsea fans compare Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata after Valencia-United clash

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.30K // 04 Oct 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United met with their third collapse as the side was held to a goalless draw in their Champions League Group H clash against Valencia at Old Trafford.

Among the millions who tuned in on Tuesday were avid Chelsea fans who were undoubtedly keeping an eye on the performance of Michy Batshuayi who has been playing for Valencia on loan after a transfer earlier this year.

Batshuayi has failed to find form at Stamford Bridge since his move in 2016. This prompted the loan move to the La Liga side for more first-team opportunities.

The forward has only hit the net once for the Spanish side but Marcelino decided to start him in the game against Manchester United anyway.

The game saw United lacking the edge to earn the much-needed three points. Despite pressure in the last few minutes of the game, United could not convert the home advantage and ultimately saw their win-less run tally to four games.

The best chance of the game fell to Batshuayi after a mistake by Paul Pogba set up a chance for a goal, but the Belgian forward fired over the cross-bar.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn at the 75th minute, having failed to make a mark on the pitch.

United now stands second in Group H with four points from two games, while toppers Juventus have earned six points from their perfect League start. Valencia stands at third with one point while Young Boys are at the bottom with zero.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans were not impressed by their on-loan forward, especially since he has been touted to be the club's first-choice forward in the long term.

The Stamford Bridge brigade has since taken to social media to compare Alvaro Morata, currently at Chelsea, and the Belgian loanee:

Anyone who think Batshuayi is anywhere near a starting spot at Chelsea are deluded. — Lampsy (@hlampsy) October 2, 2018

We all love Batshuayi but I just don't think the PL is for him, unfortunately posting funny tweets isn't enough to keep you at Chelsea. We all know Morata is finished and Giroud is 32 years old.



This striker situation needs serious fixing... — Mod (@CFCMod_) October 3, 2018

If you still believe that Batshuayi is the answer to our striker conundrum then you have not been paying attention... — Precious (@preciouscfc8) October 3, 2018

Me when anybody says Batshuayi is good enough to be Chelsea's starting striker... pic.twitter.com/aKOA0QsFYH — Danny O'Neill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DONeill90) October 2, 2018

This is the Batshuayi that Chelsea fans were overhyping? He may be better than Giroud & Morata but he’s not that guy to take Chelsea to the next level #touchlinefracas — A1 (@Audz1st) October 2, 2018

Batshuayi is equally shit as Morata. Our fanbase unnecessarily hypes him just because he is a Hazard fanboy & shows passion on Twitter. Sell both of them & sign a world class striker please — 26-1 (@IAMRnjn) October 2, 2018

Lmfao. Some people are still hoping on this Batshuayi to come back and become the CF Chelsea is looking for.. — Chenkovic (@_Asgardian) October 2, 2018

Batshuayi doesn't seem to have progressed, same old carelessness on the ball #MUFCVCF pic.twitter.com/ZRAnBrraza — 🇿🇦 ChelseaFanClub (@ChelseaFans_ZA) October 2, 2018