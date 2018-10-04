Chelsea fans compare Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata after Valencia-United clash
Manchester United met with their third collapse as the side was held to a goalless draw in their Champions League Group H clash against Valencia at Old Trafford.
Among the millions who tuned in on Tuesday were avid Chelsea fans who were undoubtedly keeping an eye on the performance of Michy Batshuayi who has been playing for Valencia on loan after a transfer earlier this year.
Batshuayi has failed to find form at Stamford Bridge since his move in 2016. This prompted the loan move to the La Liga side for more first-team opportunities.
The forward has only hit the net once for the Spanish side but Marcelino decided to start him in the game against Manchester United anyway.
The game saw United lacking the edge to earn the much-needed three points. Despite pressure in the last few minutes of the game, United could not convert the home advantage and ultimately saw their win-less run tally to four games.
The best chance of the game fell to Batshuayi after a mistake by Paul Pogba set up a chance for a goal, but the Belgian forward fired over the cross-bar.
The 25-year-old was withdrawn at the 75th minute, having failed to make a mark on the pitch.
United now stands second in Group H with four points from two games, while toppers Juventus have earned six points from their perfect League start. Valencia stands at third with one point while Young Boys are at the bottom with zero.
Meanwhile, Chelsea fans were not impressed by their on-loan forward, especially since he has been touted to be the club's first-choice forward in the long term.
The Stamford Bridge brigade has since taken to social media to compare Alvaro Morata, currently at Chelsea, and the Belgian loanee: