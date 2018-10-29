Chelsea fans go haywire as Courtois concedes five against Barcelona
FC Barcelona sucked out the equivocal nature of the El Clasico by smashing five past Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. A lot was different in this match as this was the first battle between these two sides in 11 years without the two poster boys of football - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The other difference was the lack of evenness in the contest, which was not closely contested at all, if looked at it in many ways. Luis Suarez rediscovered his confidence and form by scoring a hat-trick on the big occasion, while summer signing Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho found the back of the net as well.
Marcelo scored the consolatory goal for Julen Lopetegui's side, who now have lost three league games in a row and five out of seven in all competitions. Their defence was opened up not once but many a time.
Going forward, Los Blancos threatened on rare occasions due to the individual talent they possess, but on an overall note, a definite structure followed by a game plan was lacking from the Spanish capital side.
While Blaugrana are on top of the table with 21 points from their 10 matches, Madrid are down at ninth place, seven points adrift of their fierce rivals.
Post the El Clasico, there were three types of football fans who were overly pleased by Ernesto Valverde and company's colossal victory. First, and most obvious, the Barcelona supporters and faithful, who were treated by a five-star performance from the side without Messi.
Second were Cristiano Ronaldo's supporters, who believe the prime reason behind Real Madrid's struggles is the departure of the Portuguese.
Third were Chelsea fans, who didn't let go of the opportunity to take a dig at their former shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, who forced a move to Santiago Bernabeu just before the transfer window shut.
Here are some of the best tweets: