Chelsea fans rejoice as club caps off what they are calling 'a good week' with win against Liverpool

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
691   //    27 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea got into Carabao Cup action against Liverpool on Wednesday to knock out Jurgen Klopp's side from the competition with a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

The victory marks the end of Liverpool's unbeaten run of games in all competitions.

Goals from Emerson Palmieri and Eden Hazard helped Maurizio Sarri's side to a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Liverpool opened the goal-scoring with a brilliant bicycle kick from Daniel Sturridge in the second half and seemed to be well on their way to win their eighth straight game this campaign.

However, Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri finished a rebound from Ross Barkley’s header to give his equalizer in the 79th minute but not before a long VAR check for offside. After the game, Klopp spoke to Sky Sports to discuss the goal and the influence of VAR in the game.

He said, "I cannot see it better than the referee but afterwards I think the first goal is offside, perhaps the VAR can see it not the referee."

"But three players are offside, two for sure offside and they block so they have an impact."

"[Ross] Barkley - not a lot - but he's offside, they watched it and didn't think it was offside so we have to take that."

Eden Hazard then came off from the bench to give Chelsea and its fans some delicious solo play before netting in the winner in the 85th minute to knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup.

In a post-match interview, the Belgian spoke of N'golo Kante's role in the goal. When asked to talk to the reporter through the goal, Hazard replied, "Kante told me he doesn't want to take a penalty so I had to score."

The game, coupled with Manchester United's loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County, has left Chelsea fans delighted with what they are now calling 'a good week'.


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
