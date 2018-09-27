Chelsea fans rejoice as club caps off what they are calling 'a good week' with win against Liverpool

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea got into Carabao Cup action against Liverpool on Wednesday to knock out Jurgen Klopp's side from the competition with a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

The victory marks the end of Liverpool's unbeaten run of games in all competitions.

Goals from Emerson Palmieri and Eden Hazard helped Maurizio Sarri's side to a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Liverpool opened the goal-scoring with a brilliant bicycle kick from Daniel Sturridge in the second half and seemed to be well on their way to win their eighth straight game this campaign.

However, Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri finished a rebound from Ross Barkley’s header to give his equalizer in the 79th minute but not before a long VAR check for offside. After the game, Klopp spoke to Sky Sports to discuss the goal and the influence of VAR in the game.

He said, "I cannot see it better than the referee but afterwards I think the first goal is offside, perhaps the VAR can see it not the referee."

"But three players are offside, two for sure offside and they block so they have an impact."

"[Ross] Barkley - not a lot - but he's offside, they watched it and didn't think it was offside so we have to take that."

Eden Hazard then came off from the bench to give Chelsea and its fans some delicious solo play before netting in the winner in the 85th minute to knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup.

In a post-match interview, the Belgian spoke of N'golo Kante's role in the goal. When asked to talk to the reporter through the goal, Hazard replied, "Kante told me he doesn't want to take a penalty so I had to score."

The game, coupled with Manchester United's loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County, has left Chelsea fans delighted with what they are now calling 'a good week'.

Amazing couple of days for Chelsea fans;

Frank Lampard got the best of Judas

Comeback win against Liverpool with a Hazard masterclass

Courtois swallowing goals like Viju milk

My God is good😍😍😍 — OLUWAKEMMIE™‎ (@Nrs_xquizite) September 26, 2018

Glorious Unpredictability at it's very best. For all the little niggles over various players performances, just stand back & enjoy the moment.

Hazard 🐐✔️

Ending Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield✔️

Big Willy for keeping Chelsea in the game✔️

Sarri✔️#Chelsea #LIVCHE — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 26, 2018

What a day to be a Chelsea fan

1- Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 and knocking them out lc at their Anfield

2- Mourinho out from the league cup by Lampard & Mason Mount

3- Courtios the 🐍 concedes 3 goals in the first half with Madrid

4- Michy Batshuayi scores for Valencia #cfc — Waleed (@Waleed1Mohd) September 26, 2018

And CHELSEA officially took Liverpool's 'Virginity' just like that 😂😂. — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 26, 2018

Oh dear! What happened Liverpool? You let little Chelsea knock you out of the #CaraboaCup — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) September 26, 2018

Liverpool's unbeaten streak this season ended by Chelsea and Hazard's supreme brilliance, ultimate big game player.



What a time to be alive, Chelsea are the only English team unbeaten in all competitions so far, I love this game. — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 26, 2018

That’s a fantastic win at Anfield! First team to beat Liverpool this season. Good first half from Chelsea, dodgy second - we were very lucky not to concede more.



But credit to the blues, coming back to win the game, great spirit and at times, great football again 💙 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) September 26, 2018

In other news, your MCM Courtois is doing what he does best. Real Madrid are down by 3 goals. Chelsea knock out Liverpool at Anfield and Courtois is letting in goals for Madrid. What a night this is becoming. #LIVCHE #SevillaRealMadrid — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 26, 2018