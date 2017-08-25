Chelsea favourites to complete move for Real Madrid star

Chelsea are 5/4 favourites to complete the signing!

Antonio Conte will be hoping to sign the talented Real Madrid youngster

What's the story?

Chelsea are desperate to strengthen their midfield department and according to BetStars spokesman Ian Marmion, the Premier League champions are favourites to complete the signing of highly rated Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

BetStars spokesman Ian Marmion said: “Chelsea have set their sights on Real Madrid’s central midfielder Marcos Llorente as the Premier League champions look to fill the boots of Nemanja Matic before the transfer window closes.

“Spain Under-21 international Llorente impressed during a loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last season, but has struggled to secure a permanent place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting eleven since his return to the Bernabeu. Llorente is priced at 5/4 to follow in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard Alvaro Morata and swap Los Blancos for the Blues this summer.”

Marcos Llorente could prove to be an excellent long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

Marcos Llorente was one of the best performers in La Liga last season. Having gone out on loan to Alaves last season, the young Spaniard showed his class putting in a number of combative performances and establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the League.

Still only 22, Llorente is determined to get regular playing time and is open to a move away from Santiago Bernabeu according to reports. Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the youngster, but Los Blancos for obvious reasons prefer that the youngster joins Chelsea instead of their crosstown rivals.

Also read: Neymar will go past Messi, Ronaldo – Ranieri

The heart of the matter

Chelsea might have signed Bakayoko, Morata and Rudiger in the transfer window, but it is safe to say that Conte and the Chelsea fans have not been satisfied with business this season.

Earlier reports suggested that the Blues are favourites to sign Arsenal star Chamberlain and should they sign both Chamberlain and Llorente, Conte will finally feel like he will have a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Video

Author's take

Marcos Llorente might find it difficult to break into Real Madrid's star studded side, but there is no denying the fact that he is one of the best young talents in Spain at the moment.

The 22-year-old is definitely capable of playing at the top level and Conte and Chelsea will do very well if they complete the signing of this Real Madrid youngster.

Also read: 5 best midfielders in La Liga at the moment