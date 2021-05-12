Chelsea forward attracting interest from Italy and Turkey - Reports

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is attracting interest from several clubs, as he will be a free agent this summer.

Giroud has found game time hard to come by at Chelsea this season as manager Thomas Tuchel has preferred the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in attack.

Giroud is expected to leave this summer, and is reportedly attracting interest from Inter Milan and Lazio, as per Calciomercato.

Fenerbahce are also keen on signing the Frenchman to reunite him with Mesut Ozil. The two played together at Arsenal and forged a good partnership together.

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Olivier Giroud, whose current contract with Chelsea is due to expire at the end of the season. Mesut Özil and Olivier Giroud to be reunited?! 🤩💙💛 pic.twitter.com/ZCSnCzKx2L — This is Kadiköy Podcast 🎙 (@TISKPodcast) May 10, 2021

Giroud was angling for a move away in January to play regularly elsewhere in the second half of the season.

The motive was to ensure his place in the French national team later this summer at the Euros, but he is expected to feature regardless of how much game time he has accumulated in the last few months.

Giroud has made just 15 appearances in the Premier League, and his last start came way back in February against Manchester United.

Giroud’s departure means Chelsea will need a new Plan B

The Frenchman offers something different compared to the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner, as his ability to drop deep and hold the ball up is often useful against low-blocks.

Giroud is also a good presence to have in the box, especially with good crossers Ben Chilwell and Reece James on the flanks.

His impending departure means Chelsea many have to go after someone with a different style to push the likes of Werner and Abraham next season.

Chelsea in the Champions League



⚽️ 20 goals scored

⛔️ 4 goals conceded

🧤 7 clean sheets

🅰️ 85% pass accuracy

🅿️ 53% average possession

🇫🇷 Top scorer Olivier Giroud (6 goals)#CFC | #CHERMA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/yQ83nyFDEc — FPL Steve👨🏻‍💻 (@SHARRlS) May 5, 2021

Chelsea are expected to challenge for the title next season, so they will very likely be active in the market to sign a new striker.

The likes of Werner and Abraham haven’t impressed with their goal-scoring this season, so Chelsea will need a proven goal-scorer to ensure they can fight for the title next season.

With the defensive aspect of things sorting itself out under Tuchel, the Blues will need to add another goal-scorer that could set them up nicely for a title-charge next season.