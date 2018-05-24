Chelsea: Grading The Squad For 2017/18

We grade the performance of every Chelsea player for the 2017/18 season

Chelsea lift the FA Cup trophy

After cruising to the Premier League title with 93 points in 2016-17, Chelsea fans around the world were left wanting for more of the same from their club and manager Antonio Conte.

However, things were not so straightforward this time around as Chelsea meekly surrendered the league title to Manchester City. They were never in real contention for the title. No one were to be precise, but as the defending champions, one definitely expected more grit from them this season.

They could only finish fifth this season which negates them of Champions League football next season but the campaign ended on a good note as they went on to win the FA Cup, beating Manchester United in the final.

The curtain has come down on yet another Premier League season and we look at how each Chelsea player fared this year:

Grade D

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Bakayoko has failed to impress

Signed from Monaco to replace Nemanja Matic, it is fair to say that Tiemoue Bakayoko has been a disappointment this season. He missed the first few weeks' action through injury and upon his return, he found the going tough.

Often clueless in possession and impulsive in tackling, Bakayoko failed to make an impact and Chelsea's early season troubles were largely due to their issues in the middle of the park.

He looks more comfortable when Conte plays a 3-5-2 formation but is yet to win the Chelsea fans' hearts despite some late season form. It has been a testing season for the Frenchman who really needs to improve a lot.

Pedro

Pedro was poor

Pedro played a crucial role in their title success last season but he has been a shadow of his former self throughout the current campaign.

He had to be satisfied with outings and cameos from the bench for the majority of their games and could score just 4 times in the league. A primary reason for his downfall has been Conte's inclination towards deploying a 3-5-2 formation and the Spaniard has had his chances cut short.

Even in games in which he started, he was inconsistent and failed to produce the spark Chelsea badly wanted.