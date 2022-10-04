Chelsea handed major boost as 3 key players return to training ahead of Champions League tie against AC Milan

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday. The west London side have seen three important first-team players return to training after spells on the sidelines. Eduoard Mendy, Marc Cucurella, and N'Golo Kante were all reportedly in training this morning, according to Football.London.

Among the trio, Cucurella has spent the least amount of time on the sidelines, having missed only one game. The former Brighton man was unavailable for Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace on the weekend due to a reported throat problem.

However, the situation seems to have been resolved and the full-back is expected to contend for a starting lineup slot against the Rossoneri on Wednesday.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #ucl N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella and Edouard Mendy are back in training ahead of AC Milan. Unclear if they are about to start after their absence vs Palace. #cfc N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella and Edouard Mendy are back in training ahead of AC Milan. Unclear if they are about to start after their absence vs Palace. #cfc #ucl

Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante have been out for longer than Cucurella, and Chelsea manager Graham Potter discussed their fitness situation in the weekend, saying:

"They're absolutely fine in terms of coming through their rehab stages. NG has just been on the grass with the team but not full training. Eddie is a bit further on but hasn't had enough to be involved at the weekend. Maybe next week for him."

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka are all in training as Chelsea prepare for AC Milan.



No injuries, everyone is fit. I can't remember the last time we had that at Chelsea. Lol Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka are all in training as Chelsea prepare for AC Milan.No injuries, everyone is fit. I can't remember the last time we had that at Chelsea. Lol

Kante has not made an appearance for the Blues since their derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the second gameweek. The star midfielder has had to deal with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last nine games for Chelsea.

Mendy has not spent as much time injured as Kante, with the goalkeeper missing just three games. A knee tendon injury had put the Senegal international out of contention, but he's back in training as well.

Chelsea have their eyes on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli: Report

The Blues are looking to improve their squad depth in attacking areas, following reports from CaughtOffside that they are interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. The youngster has been vibrant for the Gunners in recent times, having directly contributed to four goals in eight Premier League games for his club.

The Blues' interest in the in-form Brazilian is said to be due to their misfiring attack, with players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling to impact in the final third. The forward's contract is set to expire in 2024 and the Blues are reportedly keeping an eye on how his contract situation pans out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far