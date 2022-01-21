Chelsea injury news ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash: Reports

According to Football.London, Chelsea could see a few players return from injury and play in their Premier League clash against Tottenham this weekend.

Blues defender Andreas Christensen might be available for Chelsea when they take on Spurs. The Danish defender tested positive for Covid a couple of weeks ago and missed the last two games against Manchester City and Brighton. He should be available for the big game against the Spurs barring any fitness issues.

Cobham graduate Trevoh Chalobah could also return for the Tottenham match. According to Football.London, the star is expected to join the first team in training for the clash today. Chalobah has been nursing a hamstring injury since the Blues drew against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The player is believed to have rrecoveredafter missing the games against City and Brighton.

Chelsea are currently missing an entire back 4 through injuries and COVID. This back 4 would easily be one of the best in the Premier League! 🤯 • Reece James• Trevoh Chalobah• Andreas Christensen• Ben ChilwellChelsea are currently missing an entire back 4 through injuries and COVID. This back 4 would easily be one of the best in the Premier League! 🤯 https://t.co/MEVCVwjpZS

There were concerns at Stamford Bridge that Reece James would be out for an extended period after he left the Brighton game on crutches. However, Football.London has claimed that the fullback is already back in light training and has been recovering well. The England international remains out of contention and his return date is unclear, but signs reportedly show he's not in as bad a shape as originally feared.

Ben Chilwell will continue his recovery from knee surgery and remains out for the rest of the season. However, the Blues can be comforted ibyhis steady progress during recovery.

Unbelievable. Chelsea have won just three of their last 11 games in the Premier League.vs Man Utdvs Watfordvs West Hamvs Leedsvs Evertonvs Wolvesvs Aston Villavs Brightonvs Liverpoolvs Man Cityvs BrightonUnbelievable. Chelsea have won just three of their last 11 games in the Premier League.❌vs Man Utd✅vs Watford❌vs West Ham✅vs Leeds❌vs Everton❌vs Wolves✅vs Aston Villa❌vs Brighton❌vs Liverpool❌vs Man City❌vs BrightonUnbelievable. 😯 https://t.co/qIC2Yd5tKM

The reigning European champions will face a tough challenge when they host Spurs this weekend. The north London outfit is managed by Antonio Conte, the last manager to lead the Blues to a Premier League title. Following their loss to City and the likely end of the title race, Chelsea will now focus on securing a top-four finish this season.

Chelsea are mentally and physically tired: Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues were rejuvenated a year ago when the German tactician took up the reins at Stamford Bridge. A season that had hit a quagmire under Frank Lampard's command saw dramatic improvements under Thomas Tuchel's guidance. The club rose to unexpected heights after the turnaround, garnering momentum in Europe and winning the Champions League in style.

However, the side has faltered in the Premier League title race, which they had begun in earnest. Now, winning England's top division seems like a far stretch, and Tuchel has to ensure that his side finish in the Champions League slots this season.

Tuchel gave the reason for their poor form, stating after the Brighton game that the squad was very fatigued:

"We were mentally tired and physically tired. It's not just about playing, it's about travelling and sleeping."

