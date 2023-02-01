Chelsea injury roundup: Return dates and latest injury updates for Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and more

Chelsea have been very unlucky with injuries this season. The Blues have seen a huge number of their first-team squad spend lengthy periods on the sidelines due to injury.

This has largely gone on to affect the team's overall performance as a couple of key players haven't featured regularly this season.

The likes of N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja have all suffered long-term injuries during the ongoing campaign.

GOAL @goal Chelsea's injury list is no joke 🤯 Chelsea's injury list is no joke 🤯 https://t.co/RBanh1u5ZP

However, there seems to be some positive news about the fitness of a couple of injured Chelsea players ahead of their next Premier League game.

Graham Potter's team will be in action this Friday (February 3) as they welcome London rivals Fulham to Stamford Bridge. As expected, a couple of injured stars could return for the London Derby this Friday.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the latest injury updates involving some of Chelsea's first-team stars. It will also provide reports on their expected return dates.

Reece James injury update and expected return for Chelsea

The right-back has been one of the key first-team players who has been greatly missed by the Blues due to injury.

James suffered a knee injury during his club's 2-0 win away to Bournemouth on December 27, 2022. Recall that he had just returned from a similar injury which ruled him out for a couple of months.

The 23-year-old returned to outdoor training last month but was deemed too early to make a return during the Blues' last Premier League game against Liverpool.

Potter's update on James

"The boys are progressing well. [James] has joined team training but won’t be involved at the weekend [against Liverpool],"

Nature of injury: Knee

Expected return date: Fulham (February 3)

Trevoh Chalobah injury update and expected return date

The English defender went down during the Blues' last Premier League outing away to Liverpool last month (January 21).

Trevoh Chalobah was replaced by club captain Cesar Azpilicueta during the closing stages of the game despite receiving treatment from the physios.

Potter's update on Chalobah:

"I don’t know to be honest. I've had to come out and speak to you guys."

Nature of injury: Cramp

Expected return date: Fulham (February 3)

Ben Chilwell injury update and expected return

Another player who has been out of action for the Blues for quite some time due to injury is defender Chilwell. The left-back picked up a suspected hamstring injury in November last year against Dinamo Zagreb.

Chilwell has however been pictured in training with the Blues' first-team in recent weeks and looks set to be making a return to action.

Potter's update on Chilwell:

"The boys are progressing well. Reece [James] has joined team training but won’t be involved at the weekend. Same for Ben Chilwell."

Nature of injury: Thigh

Expected return date: Fulham (February 3)

N'Golo Kante injury update and expected return for Chelsea

The French midfielder is arguably the most missed player in the Chelsea team as he has been sidelined for the majority of the 2022-23 football campaign.

Recall that Kante picked up a hamstring injury during the Blues' second game of the season against Tottenham on August 14, 2022. He hasn't tasted a minute of football action since then.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK The moment our season changed when Ngolo Kante got injured against Spurs!!! The moment our season changed when Ngolo Kante got injured against Spurs!!! https://t.co/3DfdQH4qEA

The 32-year-old star has however been pictured in club training in recent weeks and could be in line for a much-anticipated return to action.

Potter's update on Kante:

"N’Golo did his first couple of days out training on his own but there is still a long, long way to go."

Nature of injury: Hamstring

Expected return: Early March

Other injured Chelsea stars worthy of mentioning include the following:

Fofana: Knee Injury. Expected return: West Ham United - (February 11).

Raheem Sterling: Hamstring Injury. Expected return: West Ham United - (February 11).

Pulisic: Knee Injury. Expected return: March.

Denis Zakaria: Thigh injury. Expected return: February.

