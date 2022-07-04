Chelsea interested in signing 27-year-old La Liga star 'wanted by' Manchester United and Tottenham: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old, who rose through the ranks of Uruguayan outfit Danubio as a teenager, has been a vital member of Diego Simeone's team for nine seasons. He has made 247 appearances for the La Liga club, registering nine goals and nine assists in the process.

Gimenez, who has three years left on his current contract, has helped Atletico Madrid lift five trophies and reach two UEFA Champions League finals during his time in Spain. During the 2021-22 season, he racked up 2765 minutes across all competitions despite being plagued by two muscle injuries.

According to Tenfield, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in the pursuit of Gimenez. All three Premier League clubs are in the market for a centre-back this summer and are currently assessing other options as well.

According transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have identified Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla centre-back Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as potential targets.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen on signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports). Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet (via Sky Sports) and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni (via Sky Sports).

Chelsea set to hold talks for Gleison Bremer

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Blues are hoping to add more depth in the centre-back position. Earlier, Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer and now Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also reportedly on their way out of Stamford Bridge. Andreas Christensen has also left the club after his contract expired last month and is expected to join Barcelona this week.

To cope with the departures, Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who won the 'Serie A Best Defender' award last season. According to 90min, Torino club president Urbano Cairo has sent sporting director Davide Vagnati to London to find potential suitors for the Brazilian.

Vagnati is expected to meet with officials from Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Torino are hoping to sell Bremer, who has also been linked with Inter Milan, for €50 million while his stock is high.

Bremer joined Torino from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2018. He netted 13 goals and provided five assists in 110 appearances across competitions for the Italian side.

