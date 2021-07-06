Chelsea interested in signing Atlético Madrid star to build on Champions League success - Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Atlético Madrid's midfield general Saul Niguez this summer to consolidate on their Champions League triumph, according to the Twelfth Man Times.

Saul Niguez is one of the most sought after midfielders this summer. Apart from Chelsea, other Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with the Spanish international.

Chelsea are the latest to show interest in signing the 26-year-old midfielder as the Blues look to build on their Champions League success. Despite being one of Atletico Madrid's most important players, Saul is looking at options elsewhere and is keen to embark upon a fresh challenge by leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Despite having a contract until the summer of 2026, Atlético Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Saul Niguez from Premier League clubs like Chelsea. Diego Simeone's side are close to signing Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul this summer, which will leave the Los Rojiblancos with a wealth of midfield options including Marcos Llorente, Koke and Hector Herrera.

Chelsea have already made enquiry about the availability of Saul Niguez

According to English publication the Mirror, Chelsea have already made an initial enquiry into the availability of Saul Niguez this summer. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is ready to spend big in his first full season at the club, with owner Roman Abramovich set to back his manager after the latter guided the Blues to their second Champions League title.

Chelsea have already sent midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan to newly promoted Norwich City. Tuchel, thus, has free space in his squad which he wants to fill with another midfielder, namely Saul Niguez.

Saul has made more than 330 appearances for Atléti. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Chelsea have a good midfield contingent. The likes of N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho have been standout performers for the club in recent times. However, signing an additional midfielder would help Thomas Tuchel play the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in their more natural positions up front.

Saul Niguez has been one of Atlético Madrid's most consistent players over the years. The 26-year-old has made 337 appearances for his boyhood club. However, it seems like his immediate future is now in the Premier League.

