Chelsea join Arsenal and Tottenham in race to sign 24-year-old attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is also in the radar of Tottenham and Arsenal.

The 24-year-old forward has become one of the most wanted players in European football after he scored 25 goals in 49 appearances across the campaign.

According to The Athletic, the Blues are looking to bring in Martinez to partner Romelu Lukaku up front following the Belgian striker's difficult first season back at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking duo enjoyed a fruitful partnership at Inter Milan, where their goals and linkup-play were a key factor behind the Nerazzurri's first Serie A title win in a decade in 2021.

Chelsea will face competition for the Argentine international's signature from Tottenham, with Il Bianconero claiming in April that Antonio Conte was keen to bring his former frontman to north London.

Conte would prefer to bring Martinez in to the club to help with their Champions League ambitions next season instead of Paulo Dybala, who is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer next month.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that Martinez turned down an offer from Arsenal after Mikel Arteta's side failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez replies to Kylian Mbappe jibe

PSG superstar Mbappe caused controversy last week by discussing South American teams competing in the Qatar World Cup later this year, as he told TNT Sports Brasil (as quoted by The Mail):

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup.

"In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win."

Argentina finished second behind Brazil in the CONMEBOL qualifying zone, but no South American side has won football's biggest international tournament since 2002.

Martinez took issue with Mbappe's comments, as the Inter Milan forward told TyC Sports:

"Most of those of us who have been called up are in Europe and every day, even every training, you measure up against them.

"That's why I'll say that we're feeling good and working on the ideas the trainer asks of us. We are happy with how it's working and what we're doing on the field.

"I saw what [Mbappe] said, but Argentina and Brazil have players of great quality and talent.

"Brazil, just like us, has most of its players in Europe. I thought it was an unfair comment."

