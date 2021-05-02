Chelsea join Barcelona in the race for French midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer, along with Barcelona. The Juventus midfielder could be available for as little as £17 million when the transfer window opens.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could look to part ways with Adrien Rabiot this summer. Juventus are set to undergo a major squad overhaul after enduring a torrid 2020-21 campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

Adrien Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after his contract with PSG was terminated. The French midfielder immediately became a key member of the Bianconeri's squad, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Rabiot has been a key member of Andrea Pirlo's Juventus team this season, making 41 appearances in all competitions, but has received heavy criticism for his inconsistent performances in recent months.

The French midfielder's work-rate and professionalism have come under question, which has forced the club to reconsider his future in Turin. His £120,000-per-week salary is also proving to be a burden to Juventus due to their current financial situation.

The Old Lady has reportedly made him available for as little as £17 million. Chelsea and Barcelona are rumored to be leading the race for the former PSG star's signature.

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since taking over at the club. The Blues currently look set to finish the season in the top-four of the Premier League and have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The German intends to transform Chelsea into title challengers next season and will therefore look to make additions to the squad this summer. Tuchel is eager to bolster his midfield and will look to sign Rabiot for a bargain price when the transfer window opens.

Chelsea are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona, who are long-term admirers of Rabiot.

Chelsea 'join Barcelona in the race for Adrien Rabiot' https://t.co/BXraZoIPJh — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 1, 2021

Chelsea could beat Barcelona to the signing of Rabiot due to the Catalans' current financial situation

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Barcelona are currently struggling financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Catalans will have to let go of a number of their star players to clear their debts and be able to raise funds for new signings.

Chelsea are looking to butt in on Barcelona’s transfer talks with the agent of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report.(calciomercato) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 30, 2021

Adrien Rabiot's salary could also prove to be a massive obstacle for Barcelona. So a move to Chelsea could be on the cards for the 26-year-old.