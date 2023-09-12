Chelsea legend emerges as surprise candidate for Lyon job after Graham Potter snub: Reports 

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next manager of Lyon. The Englishman is the latest to be linked to the job after Graham Potter rejected the chance.

As per a report in 90MIN, Lyon have added Lampard to their list as their hunt for a new manager begins. They sacked Laurent Blanc after being left at the rock bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

Lampard is without a club after his term as the interim manager of Chelsea last season. The Englishman was sacked earlier last season by Everton, but was hired by the Blues after they sacked Potter.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was the first to be offered the Lyon job this month, but he has decided against taking it. He was also in the running for the Nice job earlier this summer, but is reportedly taking time before returning to the dugout.

Gennaro Gattuso is another manager in the running for the Lyon job.

Frank Lampard ready for next job after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season

Frank Lampard has admitted that he is not worried about taking another top-level job when it arrives. He is not bothered about the sackings at Chelsea and Everton, but has revealed that he will not be interested in another interim role.

He said in a press conference earlier this year:

"I think this is a hard answer. It could come out like I'm being ultra-selective and I think the reality is a lot of jobs are challenging at this level. It's trying to find a project, a club, that is aligned with where you want to take the team and style and the club. When I came here I certainly took it on with a lot of heart and understanding that it was short term. But I don't want to be an interim manager in my next job."

He added:

"I'd actually like to be able to work in something that feels like it has an opportunity to go the way I want it to go and I'm very aware of what that way is. I don't want to sound too picky about it. Those challenges I've had have sometimes been big challenges but that's what life's about. I'm fortunate to say I've managed Chelsea twice. Everton are a huge club. Derby are a huge club. But maybe I will think in a different way when I move on."

Lampard was linked with the Crystal Palace job but the Eagles went on to offer Roy Hodgson another season.