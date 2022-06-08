Chelsea linked with Jesus transfer - Should the Brazilian choose the Blues over Arsenal?

Chelsea are the latest club to be rumored to have an interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. Jesus has a year left on his contract, which expires in 2023, and Manchester City are looking for potential bidders. Arsenal and Real Madrid are two clubs that have been rumored to be interested, but Chelsea's name has now been thrown into the ring. (via AS Diario)

Chelsea's traffic jam in attack

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Any potential bid from Chelsea would first require the club to make space in their attack. Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic are possibly looking for clarification on their roles. Lukaku, in particular, seems to be the likeliest to leave out of the four, given his public declaration of love for Inter Milan in October last year.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[ Romelu Lukaku has sent public and private messages to Inter Milan since Christmas, calling directors, the coach, the President and former teammates, ready to everything to return to Inter from #Chelsea @DiMarzio via @SempreIntercom Romelu Lukaku has sent public and private messages to Inter Milan since Christmas, calling directors, the coach, the President and former teammates, ready to everything to return to Inter from #Chelsea. [@DiMarzio via @SempreIntercom]

The Belgian's antics in the media and reported behavior over the last six months have left even the most fans fuming. Jesus could be a possible replacement, but ideally, another player would also need to leave the club. Pulisic may seek regular game time, but the club's new American owners are unlikely to let a prized asset like him leave.

The interest in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech has grown cold in recent weeks. Werner's wages may be an issue for any prospective club. Ziyech hasn't garnered any interest but could stay on as a depth option as long as Lukaku and maybe Werner leave the club.

What would Jesus offer Chelsea, and for how much?

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Pep Guardiola loves to rotate his attack and no player has a fixed position in his front three. Jesus has played on both wings and as a striker since signing for the club during the 2016-2017 season. He has made 236 appearances for the Citizens and is still only 25, having scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists.

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Jesus is the first player to score four goals in a single Premier League game since Son Heung-min against Southampton in September 2020.



That's insane. Gabriel Jesus is the first player to score four goals in a single Premier League game since Son Heung-min against Southampton in September 2020.That's insane. https://t.co/KHorGXaugX

Jesus would offer versatility and fluidity to the Chelsea attack. He could play in a front two with Kai Havertz or out on the wing, or even as the main striker himself. Under Guardiola, the Brazilian has become adept at link-up play and ranks in the 94th percentile in pass completion. Jesus also presses from the front, which is key to any possession-based system.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City and Gabriel Jesus have an agreement that the Brazilian can leave if a club offers around €45M-€50M.



Tottenham, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the race.



(Source: @diarioas) Manchester City and Gabriel Jesus have an agreement that the Brazilian can leave if a club offers around €45M-€50M.Tottenham, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the race.(Source: @marca 🚨 Manchester City and Gabriel Jesus have an agreement that the Brazilian can leave if a club offers around €45M-€50M. 🇧🇷💰 Tottenham, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in the race.(Source: @marca / @diarioas) https://t.co/P55RLcCuyQ

Rarely injured, he is a player who will be consistently available to Thomas Tuchel throughout the season. London is an attractive city for any player, and the Blues can also offer him Champions League football, unlike the Gunners. He might cost between £40-45 million, a bargain for a Premier League-proven player.

Where should Jesus go?

Gabriel Jesus has some solid options available to him. Real Madrid are the Spanish champions and are continuing to strengthen their squad. He would face tough competition to make their starting XI.

He would be a starter at Arsenal, but they have no Champions League on offer for him. At Chelsea, he would be part of a new era and would continue to play amongst Europe's elite. The choice is his.

