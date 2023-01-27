Chelsea linked star set to join Premier League rivals in £40 million deal: Reports

Chelsea target and Everton forward Anthony Gordon is set to join Newcastle United in a deal worth £40 million. The Blues had a long-standing interest in the player from the summer transfer window but eventually failed to secure his services.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton have accepted a proposal from Newcastle United. The player has also agreed to a long-term deal with the team and a medical is set to occur within 24-48 hours.

Gordon will complete medical tests in the next 24/48 hours.

In the summer, the Blues made a surprising bid of £50 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the 21-year-old, which was eventually rejected by Everton.

The Telegraph reported that the Merseyside club were ready to compromise on their demands in the ongoing transfer window and would accept a bid of around £40 million as they look to free up funds in their bid to avoid relegation. The Merseyside club are set to appoint Sean Dyche as their manager after sacking Frank Lampard.

While Chelsea were still interested in Gordon, Newcastle beat the London club to the youngster's signature. Newcastle were reportedly very keen to sign Gordon after sending striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest on loan.

The Blues, on the other hand, have already signed two wingers this window, Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

Gordon has bagged three goals in 18 appearances for Everton this season. He was keen on moving away from Goodison Park during this window, as he missed practice for three days before returning to the team's training ground earlier today.

Chelsea nearing agreement to extend Thiago Silva's contract

Thiago Silva has been a key presence at the back for the Blues this season.

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Thiago Silva to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to House of Champions on YouTube, journalist Fabrizio Romano said:

"Thiago Silva contract is a serious possibility, they are speaking, Thiago is super happy with Chelsea, Chelsea are more than happy with Thiago. The final step is about Thiago speaking to his family, whether they want to continue in Europe or maybe go back to Brazil."

“But at the moment, the feeling of Chelsea is that they have a very good chance to continue with Silva for one more season.”

Thiago Silva has agreed terms on a contract extension at Chelsea.

Despite the Blues' poor form this season, which sees them languishing in tenth in the Premier League, Silva has been a top performer. He remains one of the first names on manager Graham Potter's team sheet and his experience will be key in helping the Blues revive their season.

Silva ranks in the top 6% of defenders in passing accuracy according to FBref, which fits well with Potter's possession-based football. It remains to be seen if the 38-year-old will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

