Chelsea loanee wants to return to his club as a 'better player'

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

What's the story?

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi expressed his desire to return to his parent club and insisted that he still has unfinished business in the Premier League. He added that he wasn't up to the mark when he joined the Blues back in 2016, but wants to return as a better player.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining the club in 2016, Batshuayi was always used as a replacement - first to Diego Costa and then to Alvaro Morata. Due to lack of favour from former boss Antonio Conte and the purchase of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, the 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in a three-way deal that saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang switch to North London.

The heart of the matter

In nine Bundesliga matches, he struck an impressive seven goals for BVB. In just three starts for Valencia, he has netted once.

When asked by The Times if he wanted a permanent move to Spain, he remarked,

"No. I’ve so much respect for Chelsea and I love them. This loan is important for my development, to show how good I am so that I can go back to Chelsea a better player. Everyone knows there’s real emphasis on technique in LaLiga and I’m a technical player; in that sense it’s a good fit."

Opening up on his initial struggle at Chelsea, he commented,

“Initially it was difficult for me, I was a young guy arriving at such a huge club, a changing room filled with stars. Fortunately I had Eden [Hazard] and [Thibaut] Courtois who took me under their wing and explained how things were done."

When asked if he had been in contact with Chelsea, he stated that he hadn't spoken to Maurizio Sarri or the club.

Batshuayi's spell at Dortmund was a rather successful one. Here's a glimpse of how lethal he can be when in full flow.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea recall their striker. This could go both ways. On one side, he might sign a permanent deal with a big club such as Valencia and on the contrary, the Belgian might return to West London as Alvaro Morata seems to be struggling big time at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea host Hungarian champions Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday, whereas Valencia travel to Manchester to lock horns with an out-of-sorts Manchester United side.

