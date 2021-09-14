Chelsea no longer Champions League underdogs as Blues begin title defence

The last time Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League, they imploded the next season, and performed below expectations. However, the Blues have been worth their salt after conquering Europe once again. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has turned the fortunes of the club around, and Chelsea have only gotten better.

If the early signs are anything to go by, Chelsea are likely to be challenging for the Premier League and Champions League titles this season. They have made a brilliant start to the season, having won four of five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding just two.

Chelsea begin Champions League defence against Zenit

The Blues will kickstart their Champions League defence on Tuesday evening with a home game against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Russian champions have caused a few upsets in Europe in recent years, but the gulf in quality between them and Chelsea is clear. That, coupled with the fact that Tuchel’s side is now ruthless in front of goal, makes Chelsea big-time favourites in this game.

However, this is football, and an upset is never far away. Chelsea, though, will certainly be looking to kick on from where they left off last season by starting their European campaign with a victory.

Blues no longer underdogs in Europe

Chelsea have never quite started any Champions League campaign as favourites. Usually, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are the more fancied teams.

However, things have changed this time, and the Blues will be entering Europe not as underdogs, but as one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

“The most important thing is not to look back, but to keep the hunger because that feeling creates a hunger for more and more. It’s addictive,” Tuchel said ahead of the game against Zenit, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“This game is about winning because winning changes your feeling; it changes your work atmosphere in the building, and gives you natural confidence. At the same time, it’s absolutely necessary to forget it, and start from scratch, to show this mentality again. This is what I demand from myself and from everybody else around, that we don’t change in terms of hunger.”

Results don’t lie. The Blues have done a good job racking up important wins in the Premier League and in Europe. Certainly, they’ve earned the right to be one of the favourites in this year’s Champions League.

