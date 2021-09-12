5 best UEFA Champions League matches to watch out for on Matchday 1 (2021/22)

The UEFA Champions League is back. The 2021-22 season has started off on an exciting note at the end of an unpredictable and thoroughly entertaining summer transfer window. Europe's top leagues have got the ball rolling and now it's time for the best teams in England to compare their progress with one another.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 will feature quite a few high-profile clashes

The UEFA Champions League is synonymous with the term 'high-profile'. After all, it's the best clubs in Europe squaring off against each other. This season, we have at least three highly competitive groups where predicting the outcome is going to be tough.

Games from Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will be played across the 14th and the 15th of September.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best UEFA Champions League matches to watch out for on Matchday 1.

#5 Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain (cred: Reuters)

Belgian side Club Brugge will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. While the Belgian outfit are arguably the weakest side in Group A, PSG will be extra wary about the need to get all three points.

More importantly, it will be the first time that Lionel Messi will play in the UEFA Champions League for a team other than Barcelona. Messi has only made one appearance for Paris Saint-Germain so far and he came off the bench in their 2-0 win over Stade de Reims.

Messi was brought on for Neymar. We are yet to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappe share the pitch for PSG. That could very well happen and all three players are tipped to start the game for the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's warning to PSG 👀:



"I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League. Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG." pic.twitter.com/74nEeSfM8U — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) September 8, 2021

#4 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn in the same group for the second successive season. What's even more interesting is that they are joined by a Manchester club once again. Last year, it was Manchester United and this time it is Manchester City.

The Cityzens were runners-up in the Champions League last term. Pep Guardiola's men will be desperate to get their European campaign off to a great start. RB Leipzig have started their post Julian Nagelsmann era rather poorly. They've lost three of their first four Bundesliga matches of the new campaign.

Leipzig will want to get back to winning ways but they'll have their work cut out against a well-drilled Manchester City side. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Man City since losing to Spurs on the opening day:



3 games

3 wins

11 goals scored

0 goals conceded



They took that L personally. 😤 pic.twitter.com/AGBQ14b67x — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 11, 2021

