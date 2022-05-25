Chelsea looking to accelerate initial €60m deal for La Liga star this week: Reports

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is at the top of Chelsea's priority list for this summer's transfer window. The Blues are expected to accelerate the process to acquire his signature in the coming weeks. Thomas Tuchel is preparing to assemble a new backline with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart on a free.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reports that the Premier League is the likely destination for the Sevilla centre-back. Chelsea have been in touch with Kounde's agents and the two parties are finding ways to put pen to paper as quickly as possible. The transfer price mentioned is reportedly in the region of €60m but is said to be a variable with add-ons expected.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto La Premier siempre ha sido la mejor posicionada para Jules Koundé y el Chelsea, en las últimos días, ha retomado el contacto a través de los agentes. La cifra que se está trabajando ronda los 60mln€ más variables. La operación puede acelerarse en las próximas semanas. @relevo La Premier siempre ha sido la mejor posicionada para Jules Koundé y el Chelsea, en las últimos días, ha retomado el contacto a través de los agentes. La cifra que se está trabajando ronda los 60mln€ más variables. La operación puede acelerarse en las próximas semanas. @relevo

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the Frenchman for a while now. They had even come closer to agreeing a deal for him last summer (via Football Transfers). However, the Frenchman's release clause of €80m was a big turn off for the Premier League giants as the deal broke through. Kounde has two years remaining on his current contract and the La Liga club will look to make a good profit on him.

The defender added fuel to the fire of his transfer move to Stamford Bridge after he was spotted in London and even posed for a selfie with a fan. As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen on signing Cesar Azpilicueta. Hence, Tuchel will have to prioritize signings at the back to bolster his defense before next season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Jules Kounde spotted in London yesterday!!! Looks like he is coming to Chelsea. Jules Kounde spotted in London yesterday!!! Looks like he is coming to Chelsea. https://t.co/kNf5jPtIR2

Chelsea's takeover bid led by Todd Boehly consortium approved

The Premier League on Tuesday, May 24 confirmed that they have approved the pending takeover of the west London club. Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium will become the owners of Chelsea Football club, with their request being approved, subject to certain conditions.

The Blues will now work towards securing the necessary licenses to complete the takeover. The club has been working under a special sporting license since March 10. This is after their outgoing owner Roman Abrahmovich was sanctioned by the UK government. According to BBC Sport, the Boehly-led takeover is worth £4.25 billion.

For the past few weeks, the American has been attending Chelsea's games around England. He was also present at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, where they lost against Liverpool on penalties. The Blues faithful will hope he injects funds extravagantly this summer and begins by bringing Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

