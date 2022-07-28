Chelsea looking to sign 25-year-old Denmark international: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Atalanta right-back Joakim Maehle this summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The 25-year-old wing-back has enjoyed an incredibly successful season and a half at the Serie A side in which he has made 60 appearances, including all eight of their Champions League encounters last term.

Maehle, who Atalanta signed for £12.3 million in January 2021 (Transfermarkt), was also a key member of the Denmark team which went on a remarkable run to the semi-finals of the European Championships last summer.

The attacking wing-back is more used to playing as part of a back three or five, but does also have enough experience as part of a defensive four. He also still has three years left on his contract.

But, according to Corriere Della Sera, as quoted by Team Talk, Chelsea will face competition for the Denmark international's signature from West Ham United, who could meet the €15m asking price.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen his options at full-back ahead of the new campaign, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta continuously linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have endured a difficult pre-season which was compounded by a 4-0 thrashing by Arsenal. The Blues have so far made two signings this summer in the form of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and centre-defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Roy Keane backs Thomas Tuchel to succeed at Chelsea

Tuchel has been forced to guide the Blues through some incredibly turbulent times in recent months, but still managed to reach both domestic cup finals and finish third in the Premier League.

Manchester United legend Keane has described the German boss as 'top quality,' with the pundit telling SkyBet (as per The Mail):

"There has obviously been loads of uncertainty over the club the last few months, that has been sorted out now obviously with the new ownership coming in.

"I'm pretty sure again he will be able to bring some players in. He is a top quality manager, he has dealt with a lot of issues over the last few months.

"Ultimately it was a disappointing end to the season for them. But he is a top quality manager and I think the owners will back him. I'd be amazed if he is not there at Christmas."

