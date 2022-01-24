Chelsea maintain dominance over hapless Tottenham with 5th straight win

It has been a very tough last few weeks for Chelsea. Despite the positives of reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, the team’s form in the Premier League has been dire. A run of four matches without a win, has all but ended the Blues’ title hopes in the league and demoted them to top-four contenders.

However, the league is a marathon. Chelsea recorded a convincing 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham on Sunday to return to winning ways in the league. This fixture is probably the most one-sided in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side made sure it stayed that way with a fifth straight win.

Chelsea return to winning ways in style

The Blues manager has already said that his team will continue to fight for the title, as long as it is mathematically possible. To do that, Chelsea desperately needed to return to winning ways, especially with Manchester United breathing down their neck in the top four race.

In truth, though, Tuchel’s side produced the perfect performance as they largely outplayed Tottenham. They were in control from the start of the game, and never really felt threatened by Spurs.

Eventually, goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva sealed a deserved victory for Chelsea, who are now just a point behind second-placed Liverpool.

Blues hand Spurs first league defeat under Conte

Chelsea have been very dominant over Tottenham for many years now, and their dominance appears no signs of receding.

Sunday’s victory over Tottenham reflected the gulf in class between the two teams that even Antonio Conte’s arrival hasn’t changed much in this fixture. In the process, Spusr endured their first league defeat under their new manager.

“It was a tough match, but I’m very happy because the effort was outstanding, and it was a deserved win,” Tuchel raved after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“It is so hard to create chances against them, but we were relentless, and kept on believing, so it was a good team effort and an excellent result."

“Now we go into a break and it was important to go into this break with a victory. There’s no doubt about it because if you don’t have the results and the performances you want, there’s no substitution for a win and that feeling.”

Chelsea's return to winning ways is a huge confidence booster. Although winning the Premier League might be a step too far, they could finish in second place now.

