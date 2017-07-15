Reports: Chelsea make £88 million bid for Juventus striker

Antonio Conte is ready to break the bank to sign a striker!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 15 Jul 2017, 14:46 IST

What’s the story?

Chelsea have made a whopping £88 million bid for Juventus striker, Gonzalo Higuain. Tuttosport (via Metro) reports that Antonio Conte is keen on working with the Argentine striker and is interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli star scored 32 goals in 55 games last season for the Serie A side as they won the domestic double and also guided them to the Champions League final.

In case you didn’t know...

Higuain was bought by Juventus last summer for €90 million. The striker had a release clause in his contract at Napoli and was called a traitor for leaving them to join Juventus.

Conte is desperate to land a striker after Lukaku snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United. Chelsea are also in talks with Juventus for Alex Sandro.

The Old Lady have just sold Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and are not ready to let go of the Brazilia full-back too. Chelsea made a stunning bid of €70 million for him, but Juve have rejected that too.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have submitted a massive bid of €100 million for Juventus striker, Gonzalo Higuain according to Tuttosport. The Italian publication report that Conte is keen on working with Higuain and has asked the Chelsea board to sign him at any cost.

Apart from Higuain, Chelsea are also interested in signing Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Javier Hernandez and Christian Benteke have also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

What’s next?

Chelsea's bid is most likely to be rejected. The Argentine has been in top form for the last 2 seasons and it will difficult for the Blues to convince him to join them.

Author’s Take

Not sure why Chelsea would bid €100 million for a 29-year-old Higuain when they can get a 23-year-old, Andrea Belotti for the same price.

Tweet Speak

If you can bid €100m for Higuain, why not bid the same amount for a younger player with more potential like Belotti? — Siddhartha. (@TheSpiderMatic) July 15, 2017

Imagine Juve actually rejecting 100M for a bottler like Higuaín, from Chelsea. That might be the stupidest rumor I've heard! — FCB-J (@BlaugranaJ) July 15, 2017