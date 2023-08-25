Chelsea make Romelu Lukaku decision amid interest from Serie A and Saudi clubs - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly given the green light to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to leave the club this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein. They are prepared to let him leave temporarily if no permanent deal goes through.

The Blues have so far struggled to ship out the 30-year-old forward. Despite a massive clear, the club haven't succeeded in securing a permanent sale for the Belgian.

Lukaku is reportedly not willing to move to Saudi Arabia despite interest from Al Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club were willing to meet Chelsea's asking price of £45 million as per GOAL, but he turned down the move.

In an attempt to part ways with the player, the Blues are now willing to accept loan offers for Lukaku this summer as per the aforementioned report from Ornstein.

Expand Tweet

Leading contenders who could take advantage of this situation include Italian sides Juventus and AS Roma, and Saudi clubs.

Lukaku spent the 2022-23 football campaign on loan at Inter Milan, where he scored 14 goals and registered seven assists across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks on Chelsea's growing injury list

The west London giants have been badly hit with injuries to their first team. Pochettino has already lost up to nine first-team players due to injury and fitness-related issues.

He said in a press conference (via Football London):

"Many of them are bad luck. Nkunku and Carney or Fofana. How can you control? It's not about training or methodology. It sometimes happens."

He continued:

"In some others, many factors can influence. It's tough to talk in general because situations are difference. We need to talk about Carney, Broja, Mudyrk, and it is difficult to explain. In general you can talk bad luck or bad training session. For sure it is bad luck in Carney, Broja, Fofana, Nkunku."