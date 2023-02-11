Chelsea make two key additions to cope with injury crisis at the club - Reports

Chelsea have recruited the duo of Fearghal Kerin and Dave Fevre to their medical team. This is in a bid to stop the incessant injuries that have plagued the Blues this season, as reported by The Sun.

The West London club have been very unlucky with injuries to key first-team players and it has affected their performances this season.

At some point during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign, Graham Potter had up to 11 first-team players ruled out due to injury.

New owner Todd Boehly now seems to be making key efforts to curb the injury crisis that has hit the Blues since he took over last year.

The American billionaire has now hired top physio Kerin to work with the medical team in a bid to help solve their injury woes. He is known to work on hamstring-related issues.

The Blues' first-team squad this season has time and again suffered from hamstring-related issues.

Players like N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka have all picked up hamstring injuries this season.

As such, Kerin's appointment will have been made to help stop such ooccurrences. He has previously worked with rugby union giants Leinster and has also handled the rehab of top sports stars.

𝑯𝒂𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒎 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @HaithamMMS BREAKING:



Kerin has worked with Irish rugby union giants Leinster and is noted for his ability to work on hamstring issues, in particular the rehab of top sports stars. BREAKING: #Chelsea have appointed physio Fearghal Kerin.Kerin has worked with Irish rugby union giants Leinster and is noted for his ability to work on hamstring issues, in particular the rehab of top sports stars. #CFC 🚨 BREAKING: #Chelsea have appointed physio Fearghal Kerin.Kerin has worked with Irish rugby union giants Leinster and is noted for his ability to work on hamstring issues, in particular the rehab of top sports stars. #CFC https://t.co/vJphXACG59

In addition to Kerin's appointment, Chelsea have also recruited former Manchester United physio Fevre. He is a Chartered Physiotherapist and has worked previously with the Red Devils and Blackburn Rovers.

Fevre is said to be a leading name in physiotherapy and sports injury rehabilitation and has worked with a handful of elite sports stars for over 30 years.

It's left to be seen as to the impact that they [Kerin & Fevre] will have on the injury record for Chelsea going forward.

Potter provides injury update for Chelsea team ahead of West Ham United clash

The Blues will be in action this weekend (February 11), when they travel to face London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League.

Potter's team haven't been at their very best in recent games and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face the Hammers.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We had a setback with Raheem [Sterling]." 🤕



Graham Potter confirms Raheem Sterling is likely to miss the game this weekend through injury 🗣 "We had a setback with Raheem [Sterling]." 🤕Graham Potter confirms Raheem Sterling is likely to miss the game this weekend through injury https://t.co/enQsEaR6bB

Meanwhile, a couple of Chelsea players were expected to return from injury to take part in the game later today. Speaking during a press conference, head coach Potter provided an injury update on his team.

In his words:

"They are getting closer and closer, Wesley has been training with the team, Denis has been training with the team. We've had a little setbacks with Raheem, he is doutful. He got a kick in training. Mateo is training with the team, but it'll be too soon for him."

Poll : 0 votes