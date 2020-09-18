Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms 4 key stars to miss Liverpool game due to injury 

Chelsea and Liverpool will clash in the marquee game of the Premier League this weekend, with the match expected to have early ramifications on the title race.

Both sides picked up nervy victories in their opening day fixtures, with Liverpool dispatching Leeds United 4-3 in a see-saw game while Chelsea saw off Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Attention has now turned to their fixture on Sunday, with the two managers addressing the press ahead of the clash.

Chilwell, Pulisic among Chelsea players to miss Liverpool fixture

Christian Pulisic has been sidelined since the FA Cup final

Chelsea have so far been the most active team in the ongoing transfer window, having spent over £200m to strengthen the squad but fans would have to wait a bit to assess the abilities of some of their new signings.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Frank Lampard addressed his side's injury concerns, saying:

"Chilwell is not ready for the game, neither is Christian Pulisic. We hope they will work well during the week.

"Hakim Ziyech is also not ready for the game. Werner is fit, though.

"Thiago has been training for the last three or four days, but Liverpool will come too soon for him."

Star striker Timo Werner was a doubt for the clash, having suffered some discomfort in his leg after the Brighton game but it appears that he is in line for his second start.

However, the news about Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic, and Ben Chilwell is hardly comforting for fans of the West London side.

Liverpool have also been busy in the transfer market and having recently agreed terms for the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, they are now considering bringing Ousmane Dembele on loan from Barcelona.

Frank Lampard impressed in his debut campaign as Chelsea manager and was responsible for eliminating Jurgen Klopp's side from the FA Cup last season.

Both sides played out an eight-goal thriller the last time they met, with Liverpool defeating Chelsea 5-3 o the penultimate matchday of the season.

Having spent significant sums in strengthening his side, Lampard would be expected to challenge for the Premier League title this term and the clash with Liverpool would offer an opportunity to gauge his team against the defending champions.

He would, however, have to do so without four key players which is hardly ideal, considering the strength of the opposition.