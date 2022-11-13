Chelsea manager Graham Potter explains brutal Aubameyang substitute snub against Newcastle 

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has explained why he refused to bring on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his team's defeat to Newcastle United on November 12.

The Blues have now been winless from their last five Premier League encounters. Their latest defeat was a 1-0 loss at St. James' Park, a result which leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League table. Potter's side now lie eight points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, as they fell to a deserved loss on Tyneside.

Aubameyang, who joined Chelsea in the summer from Barcelona, has failed to deliver for his new team. The 33-year-old was an unused substitute against the Magpies, with youth academy graduate Armando Broja trusted instead.

When Potter was asked why he had three subs in the second half, with none of them being Aubameyang, he replied (as per The Express):

"We had to make the change in the second half as they were overrunning us. We needed an extra man in midfield. We responded quite well. As soon as we are 1-0 down, it is about fresh legs. We tried but, in the end, lacked the quality to get the goal we needed."

He added:

"We need to do more to come away to say we deserved anything. It was a tight game. Not many chances. Credit to Newcastle, who are in a good moment. This is a tough place to come. It is not nice for us. We are in a bad moment. We take the break to recharge and go again."

Graham Potter believes Chelsea 'lacked quality' during defeat against Newcastle United

Potter was more than willing to criticize his team after the final whistle had blown in the North East of England. The Chelsea manager gave a damning verdict as he told BBC Sport:

"It didn't start well in terms of losing Ruben early. Aspi was also struggling so had to go off at half-time. There were too many enforced errors. We had the quality to play through but lacked that last bit. Newcastle are very confident. You could see the difference in the team in terms of the schedules each has had."

He added:

"We got back into it a bit second half with Conor's effort but then they scored. They put you under pressure with high intensity. We had to make the change in the second half as they were overrunning us. We needed an extra man in midfield. We responded quite well. As soon as we are 1-0 down it is about fresh legs. We tried but in the end lacked the quality to get the goal we needed."

