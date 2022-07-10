Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel makes final decision on transfer pursuit of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

According to the Mirror, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has denied making any moves to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the new Premier League season. The Italian manager does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into his system at Stamford Bridge and could disrupt the whole system.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Chelsea, ahead of the new season. Manchester United failed to qualify for the next Champions League tournament, despite Cristiano Ronaldo finishing second in the Golden Boot race last season with 18 league goals.

Ronaldo is yet to return for Manchester United's pre-season games under their new full-time manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo, the all-time Champions League top goal-scorer, has never played in the Europa League. He will not want to be demoted in the twilight years of his professional career.

Fabrizio Romano



Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He's not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow.

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly was considering launching an extraordinary bid for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the board is not prepared to go against the ideology of the club's manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The Italian manager is apprehensive about having Cristiano Ronaldo on his team as he thinks the decision will derail the plans he has for the club's future. Tuchel believes Ronaldo's arrival will disrupt the fluidity of their attacking options, including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic.

To bolster their attacking capabilities, the Blues are closing in on the signing of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in a deal worth £47.5 million (as per Sky Sports). Sterling will look to replace Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling will undergo his Chelsea medical today reveals Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will undergo medical tests today (July 10) in London to complete the £47.5 million deal with Chelsea, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The England international will sign a five-year contract which will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2027.

Fabrizio Romano



Raheem Sterling will undergo medical tests today afternoon in London as new Chelsea player - been told it will take place in few hours. Sterling will sign contract until June 2027 with an option for further year with CFC.

The 27-yera-old English winger was signed by Pep Guardiola in 2015 from Liverpool and has played a key role in Manchester City's domination of the English Premier League. Sterling has scored 131 goals and assisted 94 more in the 337 games he has played for Manchester City across different tournaments.

Sterling will be a worthy replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who returned to his former Serie A club Inter Milan ahead of the new season.

