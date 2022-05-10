Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel offers blunt response when quizzed on Erling Haaland's potential Manchester City switch

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that he does not have any advice for potential incoming Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

The Blues manager was speaking to the press ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leeds United on May 11. He was asked whether he had any words of wisdom for the Norway international, to which he replied (via Football London):

"No advice. No advice. It's not sure yet and if he does not play for us I will not give any advice"

Haaland is reportedly on the verge of completing a mega move to City from Borussia Dortmund for a purported fee of £64m. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been agreed, pending an announcement after finalizing last-minute details.

Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this weekMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFCMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. https://t.co/heYobi8S1Y

The Norwegian has been on the radar of several elite clubs across the continent over the last three years.

He burst onto the scene at the 2019 Under-20 FIFA World Cup. He went on to star for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga before completing a move to Borussia Dortmund in December 2020.

His form with BVB has been nothing short of spectacular, with 85 goals and 23 assists provided in 88 matches in all competitions.

This works out to almost one goal per game. Manchester City will be delighted to have such a clinical in their ranks with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling around him.

Erling Haaland's impending arrival tips the scame further in Manchester City's favor

Manchester City have almost completed Haaland's transfer

Manchester City arguably have the strongest squad in the Premier League. It therefore comes as no surprise that they are on the verge of winning a fourth league crown in the space of five years. They are at the top of the table with a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

With Haaland's impending arrival, Pep Guardiola's side will be significantly strengthened, with their frightening attack adding another dimension.

The 21-year-old is the definition of a complete center-forward and has the requisite pace, physicality and eye for a goal to thrive at the highest level.

Despite his young age, the Norwegian is already regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. Under Guardiola's tutelage, there could be a huge window of opportunity to improve.

This does not portend well for the rest of the Premier League and Manchester City's dominance domestically could be set to continue.

They also have a distinct edge on the continent, having fallen short in recent years due to the lack of a proven goalscorer.

Edited by Aditya Singh