Chelsea monitoring starlet after Drogba's recommendation

One for the future?

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 24 Jul 2017, 13:39 IST

Antonio Conte will keep an eye on Drogba's recommendation

What's the story?

Chelsea are said to be monitoring Canadian teen starlet Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, based on the recommendation of former player and club legend, Didier Drogba. The 18-year old midfielder of Ivorian origin plays for MLS side Montreal Impact.

Drogba, who now plays for Phoenix Rising F.C. in the MLS, is said to have closely interacted and watched Tabla during their time together at Montreal Impact. The former striker is said to have informed the Chelsea bosses to keep an eye on the teenager. Reports from the Daily Star suggest that Chelsea are indeed paying heed to advice and are now monitoring the talented youth.

In case you didn't know...

Tabla is a Canadian soccer player of Ivorian origin, who currently plays MLS side Montreal Impact. He joined them in October 2016 as a 'Homegrown Player' and has since made 15 appearances, scoring twice in the ongoing MLS season. Before moving to Montreal Impact, the midfielder played for FC Montreal in the 2016 MLS season, where he made 21 appearances and found the back of the net on 5 occasions.

The youngster has also represented his National side as a part of their U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 sides. Tabla was named the Canadian U-20 player of the year in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The Canadian teenager first garnered attention early in 2016, after reports suggested that the midfielder was being eyed by some of the top European clubs. Teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea were showing interest in the youngster, after he was spotted by scouts in March 2016, during an U-20 fixture against England. It was later reported that several European clubs had made an inquiry regarding the services of the player on a trial basis.

The player finds himself in the spotlight again with Chelsea on alert once again due to the suggestions of Drogba himself. Following the sales of Nathan Ake, John Terry, Juan Cuadrado and the imminent departure of Nemanja Matic, manager Antonio Conte will certainly be on the look-out for replacements in his midfield and could make a move for Tabla in the foreseeable future who would undoubtedly relish a move to England.

Video

Author's take

Although a move to Chelsea would make most players lick their lips, the times that lie ahead are bound to test the youngster. Tabla, who has only just broken into the first team at Montreal Impact, will face an enormous challenge of doing the same with Chelsea and will inevitably find himself on the bench more often than not.

If Chelsea are indeed interested, Tabla's future will effectively rest in his own hands as he will have to choose between growth and glory.