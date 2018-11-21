×
Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan eyeing Chelsea defender, Blues alerted in attacker chase and more - 21st November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
93   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:39 IST

Chelsea have been alerted in their chase for Christian Pulisic
Chelsea have been alerted in their chase for Christian Pulisic

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

The January transfer window is approaching fast and the Blues are bracing themselves for a busy transfer window in the winter. The environment at Chelsea is kind of bittersweet - they have been linked with exciting players but are yet to sort out the futures of their important players.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out regarding the Londoners' transfer-related activities today.

#1 Chelsea receive boost in Alex Sandro chase

Chelsea have been put on red alert after Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro revealed his intentions to play in the Premier League. The Blues have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian and could make a move for him in the winter transfer window.

Sandro, a long-term Manchester United target, has been linked with the Londoners on numerous occasions in the past. When asked about his future, he said:

“I think, one day, who knows what will happen?

“I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
