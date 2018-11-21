Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan eyeing Chelsea defender, Blues alerted in attacker chase and more - 21st November 2018

Chelsea have been alerted in their chase for Christian Pulisic

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

The January transfer window is approaching fast and the Blues are bracing themselves for a busy transfer window in the winter. The environment at Chelsea is kind of bittersweet - they have been linked with exciting players but are yet to sort out the futures of their important players.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out regarding the Londoners' transfer-related activities today.

#1 Chelsea receive boost in Alex Sandro chase

Chelsea have been put on red alert after Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro revealed his intentions to play in the Premier League. The Blues have been long-term admirers of the Brazilian and could make a move for him in the winter transfer window.

Sandro, a long-term Manchester United target, has been linked with the Londoners on numerous occasions in the past. When asked about his future, he said:

“I think, one day, who knows what will happen?

“I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in

