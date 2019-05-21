×
Chelsea News: Blues could move for Frank Lampard as next manager 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
107   //    21 May 2019, 09:00 IST

Frank Lampard enjoyed a stellar career at Stamford Bridge during his playing days, winning every possible honour available for him.
What's the news?

Chelsea legend and Derby County manager Frank Lampard could become the next manager of the Blues, if Maurizio Sarri leaves Stamford Bridge this season, according to reputed Italian journalist Di Marzio and Sky Italia.

In Case You Didn't Know?

Sarri has been linked with the Juventus managerial position after Massimiliano Allegri stepped down from the Bianconeri hot seat.

Ex-Chelsea player Lampard, meanwhile, has successfully taken his club to the Championship playoff final, where they will play against Aston Villa for the last remaining qualification spot for the Premier League.

The Heart of the Matter

Chelsea's record goalscorer has emerged as one of the top targets for the Blues if Maurizio Sarri moves back to the Serie A to fill the vacant Juventus managerial position.

Lampard, who made his managerial debut this season has had a wonderful start to his life as a manager after guiding his Derby County to the Championship Play-off Finals against Aston Villa in his first season with the club.

The Blues legend spent almost 13 years at Stamford Bridge winning 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 2 League Cups, 1 Europa League and 1 Champions League and has made 640 appearances, scoring 209 goals.

What Next?

Chelsea will play their final match of the season against Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Europa League to be held at Baku at the weekend.

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, will play Aston Villa in the finals of the Playoffs on Sunday.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Juventus Football Frank Lampard Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
